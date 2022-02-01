Greater SP has 132,000 properties in areas of high and very high risk of landslides and floods – São Paulo

More than 132,300 properties are in areas classified as high and very high risk for landslides and floods in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The data were compiled by Estadão based on the Mapping of Risks of Mass Movements and Floods of 38 municipalities in Greater São Paulo, published in 2020 by the then State Geological Institute – without considering the capital.

Between the places marked as high risk are some of the hardest hit in recent rains, which have left at least 24 dead since the weekend, in addition to affecting 27 municipalities. This is the case of Rua Jatobá, in Pinheirinho, in Embu das Artes, which has 278 buildings in an area of ​​“very high risk” for landslides. In the early hours of Sunday, a mother and two children died buried after the house where they lived was hit by the earth.

A similar situation is that of Rua São Carlos, in Franco da Rocha, identified as a “high risk” place for “slippage” in an area with 47 properties, in the Parque Paulista neighborhood. There, a landslide on Sunday left at least eight dead, including a 13-year-old boy. Another 8 people were missing as of late Monday afternoon, and 6 were rescued alive.

In Francisco Morato, another landslide hit Avenida Paulo Brossard, in Jardim Vassouras, which has 39 properties at high risk. At least five people were injured, including two children and a teenager. Deputy mayor, Ildo Gusmão highlights that the situation is public knowledge. “We have everything mapped, document. It is not new for the municipality, the State and the federal government when these facts (slips) occur. Every month we have to document which houses there are, how many families are there.”

He argues that the municipality does not have enough resources to invest in social housing. “What we most expect are public policies to remove people from risk areas”, he says. “The city government wants to do it, but we are the most fragile part, one of the poorest cities in the state.”

Francisco Morato recorded 278 occurrences due to rain, resulting in the removal of at least 110 families from their homes. The state survey shows that there are 2,900 buildings in high and very high risk areas in the municipality. There, the rains of the last few days left at least one child and three teenagers dead. About 68 people are in shelters, according to the municipality.

Mayor of Santa Isabel, who is in an emergency, Carlos Augusto Chinchilla Alfonzo (PSL) considers that most of the constructions in risk areas are for low-income families and who have no other housing options. “These are consolidated areas of irregular occupation without infrastructure.”

He points out a difficulty in obtaining funds for infrastructure works. “Since April, we have been requesting funds from the State and the Union for the renovation of a bridge that is the only entrance to the Morro Grande neighborhood. The ministry told us it would help, if the tip fell off,” he comments.

With the rains over the weekend, access was blocked, leaving about 60 families stranded. According to the mayor, on Sunday the State announced the release of R$ 500 thousand for the work, of R$ 800 thousand.

Municipal coordinator of the Civil Defense of Diadema, Luciano Jurcovichi Costa comments that drainage works have helped to avoid flooding, but that the solution is more complex in the case of housing in risk areas, such as on slopes. “The biggest concern is with possible landslides.” The city recorded a landslide on Sunday, which hit a retaining wall, resulting in the preventive closure of four houses. Prior to that, two weeks ago, another major event resulted in the closure of nine homes.

According to Costa, there is a daily monitoring of the ten points with the greatest risk, by the Civil Defense, which is in dialogue with the Municipal Housing Department for future projects involving the place and the resident families and for the prevention of new irregular occupations. “Disasters are unforeseen. As much as there is always monitoring, they are areas subject to this type of problem (slips).” Diadema has 2,000 properties in high/very high risk areas.

“Desperate” is the description by mayor Gilmar Lagoinha (MDB), from Caieiras, about the moment in the region, especially in neighboring Franco da Rocha and Francisco Morato. “With rain forecast for the next few days, this worries us a lot, even though we are in a better situation than some mayors in the region.”

The mayor says that there were about 70 calls by the Civil Defense since the weekend, with the preventive removal of three families. According to the state survey, Caieiras has 3,329 buildings in high and very high risk areas. Among the municipal plans are a state partnership for the construction of a swimming pool and retaining walls.

In Guarulhos, the municipal coordinator of Civil Defense, Waldir Pires, says that prevention work in risk areas is carried out throughout the year and between the months of April and October, when there is less rainfall, it is reinforced in joint actions with the secretariats and through environmental awareness and education programs. For him, however, the main problem is removing the families from these places. “It would take a massive investment in a housing program.”

In a statement, the State of São Paulo highlighted having invested around R$ 800 million in works and actions to combat floods, in addition to having offered risk mapping to city halls and training programs and having started work on a swimming pool in Jaboticabal, the largest in São Paulo, in addition to building two reservoirs in Franco da Rocha.

SITUATION

The high and very high risk locations in Greater São Paulo include residences, businesses and service establishments. The mappings show that the properties have a high risk of flooding (16.6 thousand), rock/soil/landfill landslides/slides (103.2 thousand), undermining/sinking of river banks (11.8 thousand) and erosion (23 thousand ). Altogether, there are 2,000 high and very high risk sectors in the region, covering 5,100 square kilometers.

The municipalities with the most properties in high and very high risk areas are: Santo André (17.5 thousand), Guarulhos (15.7 thousand), São Bernardo do Campo (15.1 thousand), Mauá and Mogi das Cruzes (both with 10.4 thousand), Itapevi (8.2 thousand) and Itaquaquecetuba (7.4 thousand). Altogether, state data point to 573,100 buildings in risk areas in Greater São Paulo, classified from very low to very high risk.

In addition to the relocation of families, monitoring and engineering works, the studies also suggest works and actions for reurbanization and recovery of the environment, depending on the degree of risk. Among them are the implementation of basic sanitation, garbage collection, janitorial care, permeable paving and paving, afforestation and drainage, for example. In the environment, it is recommended the recovery of headwaters of basins with afforestation, installation of cisterns, erosion control, silting and cleaning of streams and creation of floodable parks, etc.

With social inequality, the impoverishment of the population and the supply of insufficient popular housing, sometimes housing in risk areas is the only option for some families. Nor is there sufficient access to information on identifying signs of risk, such as latches on walls and leaning trees, for example.

experts heard by Estadão indicate that it is necessary to invest in prevention policies and population awareness. People don’t go to these areas because they want to. They go for lack of choice”, says Pedro Côrtes, professor of the Graduate Program in Environmental Science at USP’s Institute of Energy and Environment.

“It seems that the government is waiting for the tragedy to happen to take some action, not listening to the warnings”, he stresses. “A week in advance it was already known that we would have considerable rains in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. So there was more than enough time to do the removal of these populations. It wasn’t that all of a sudden there was a totally unexpected rain.”

Regina Alvalá, coordinator of Institutional Relations at the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters (Cemaden) adds: “If we invest in prevention, monitoring and alert, the rains will continue to happen, but the impacts will be reduced.”

“For Brazil to advance and reduce the risks of ‘tragedies’, it is essential to advance in housing policies, basic sanitation, sustainable development, urban development/planning, territorial planning, the environment, among others”, he adds. She emphasizes the need to improve housing conditions, as housing in hazardous areas or outside engineering criteria increases the vulnerability of residents.

“Some houses are built in areas where, a priori, the vegetation should not be cut down. Or on the bank of the river. That riparian forest that is on the banks of the rivers is felled”, says Regina.