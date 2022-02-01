Guedes says diesel tax cut could go ahead, but questions gasoline benefit

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Amid discussions in the government about a measure to cut fuel taxes, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday that there is a greater possibility of advancing a tax reduction that focuses specifically on diesel, questioning possible extension of the benefit to gasoline.

At an event promoted by Credit Suisse, Guedes said that Brazil runs on diesel consumption, which would justify the measure, but argued that the world is moving towards a sustainable economy and questioned whether the country needs to subsidize gasoline.

“It may be that on diesel it can go a little further, but on gasoline? After all, if we are transitioning to a green economy, if we are transitioning precisely to the OECD, to a digital economy, should we be subsidizing gasoline?”, he said.

The government prepares a proposal for a constitutional amendment so that it can reduce taxes levied on fuels without requiring compensation. The plan was initially prepared without the participation of the economic team.

According to the minister, Brazil has been observing structural gains in revenue. Therefore, according to him, the government could take 10% to 20% of these gains and pass them on to tax cuts, whether on fuel or in the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI).

Guedes also said that the decision on possible limitation of ICMS on fuel, a state tax, will be political. He pondered that it is welcome to think of a tax ceiling.

At the event, Guedes stated that Brazil was the only country that has already withdrawn monetary stimulus from the economy, stressing that other nations are “on anabolic steroids” and will still have to raise interest rates.

For him, advanced countries will need to intensify their monetary policies, something that Brazil has already done. Guedes also said that the country was the only one that recovered the pre-crisis Gross Domestic Product (GDP) level without the use of anabolic steroids.

Without naming names, the minister said that the opposition is sometimes within the government itself, stressing that “many people did not understand” that Brazil needs to continue with an economic transition.

Guedes said that the eventual second term of President Jair Bolsonaro will continue with this transition, which, according to him, is incomplete. He also defended the removal of budget constraints in a second government.

Since the beginning of his administration, the minister has defended this transition from an economic model directed by the State to a strengthening of the participation of the private sector.

Regarding the reduction of hiring salaries in the country, the minister said that the movement is natural after an intense crisis.

“The admission salary dropped by 100 reais. Who, after a war, has higher wages? It fell all over the world,” he said.

(By Bernardo Caram)

