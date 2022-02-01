Guedes says he assesses ‘moderate’ fuel tax reduction, but questions ‘subsidy’ to gasoline | Politics

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Tuesday (1st) that the government is evaluating which taxes can be “moderately reduced” when the proposed amendment to the Constitution known as PEC dos Combustíveis is sent. Guedes questioned, however, whether there is a need to subsidize gasoline.

The g1 columnist Valdo Cruz reported that the purpose of the PEC is to stop the rise in fuel prices, reducing or eliminating some taxes. The proposal has not yet been sent to Congress.

“We are studying this very sparingly. Looking at exactly what taxes could be reduced moderately. It may be that one on diesel could go a little further, but on gasoline, after all, if we are transitioning to a green economy. transition precisely to the OECD, to a digital economy, should we be subsidizing gasoline?

Also according to Blog do Valdo, members of the government resist the proposal because they understand that, if the government gives up collection, the financial market will react badly because it understands that the measure will worsen public accounts.

Valdo Cruz: ‘PEC for fuels is an urgent issue, but there is no consensus in the Government and Congress’

This Monday (31), the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that the proposal prepared by the government should cover only the taxation of diesel oil.

According to Paulo Guedes, the PEC would be “authoritative”, that is, it would have to count on the adhesion of the states, which could reduce the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). President Jair Bolsonaro defends including ICMS in the PEC.

“If [os estados] want to reduce ICMS, reduce this ICMS. For Brazil to run better on diesel. On the other hand, the federal government too, if it is authorized… We raise around R$ 17 to R$ 18 billion a year in diesel, we could reduce that a little too”, he said.

The Minister of Economy assessed that this is a political issue.

“If they want to think that they have to limit the incidence of ICMS, transform it from ‘ad valorem’ [percentual sobre preço] for ‘ad rem’, a fixed amount [em reais]. And limiting, instead of being 34%, let it be 25%, let it be 20%, is a political problem. I don’t get into that discussion. Now that it’s welcome, instead of just thinking about spending caps thinking about tax caps, I like the idea. I’m a liberal,” he declared.

Paulo Guedes also said that more than 80% of stabilization funds from other countries “went wrong”.