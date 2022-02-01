Guedes says that collection has to return to the consumer, but it is against a fund to cushion prices

BRASILIA – Although the president Jair Bolsonaro sanction the Budget 2022 with an increase forecast for the public servants, with the projection of expenses including for the next year, the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, criticized the government Michel Temer for the granting of readjustments to the civil service that were paid by the current government.

“This is very irresponsible. One government cannot condemn the next government to give a salary increase. This is absurd. Now they felt comfortable doing it, forced me to give the raise and left the roof in place without being able to carry out the renovations”, he criticized, in a virtual participation in the Latin America Investment Conference, organized by Credit Suisse.

At the end of last month, Bolsonaro sanctioned the amount of R$ 1.7 billion for the readjustment of federal civil servants in the 2022 Budget. other categories of civil service.

Technically, the resources are not stamped for any specific category, but were articulated by the president to grant an extra remuneration to the Federal police, Federal Highway Police and the National Penitentiary Department, in an election year nod.

The effective readjustment will still depend on acts of the Executive. Technicians and parliamentarians expect the president to leave the decision on a “bain marie”, while consolidating greater support for the increase in the number of police officers in the coming weeks. according to Estadão/Broadcast, the amount is not even sufficient for the review of public security remuneration.

The readjustment to federal police officers was included in the Budget by Bolsonaro’s personal articulation. The amount was approved through an amendment by the Commission for Security and Combating Organized Crime of the Chamber. Other commission amendments were vetoed, a situation that provoked a reaction from leaders linked to these collegiate bodies in the Congress.

Bolsonaro has also promised a linear readjustment for all civil servants in 2023, although the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) prohibit any act that results in an increase in personnel expenses after the end of a term – even if the incumbent may be reelected. “I recognize the work of the servers, that they deserve a readjustment. There is no slack in the Budget for the current year. I talked to the staff about the Budget for next year. same, obviously the servers will be contemplated with the salary readjustment”, said Bolsonaro yesterday, in an interview with Rádio Jovem Pan, last month.

For Guedes, Brazil does not need to have a profusion of fiscal rules to prevent the lack of control of public accounts. “During the pandemic, we violate the roof. But is it necessary to have five, six fiscal rules? I think not. As a principle, a country that is sensible, serious and committed does not need any rules. At Germany There is no such rule, for example. These rules are flags, attempts at common sense.”

He said he will seek to remake the “logic of the Budget” in a second term of President Jair Bolsonaro. “As long as we don’t release, unlink and de-index the budget, fiscal rules will continue as containment barriers, which is regrettable. In a second term of ours, we would remake this budget logic,” he said. This promise, however, was also made at the beginning of Bolsonaro’s term, but was not put into practice.