Gut regulates mood and immunity; see 3 steps to make you healthy – 01/02/2022

Have you ever heard that the gut is our second brain? We say this because of the enteric nervous system, which is composed of 100 million neurons, in a network of nerve cells that line the digestive tract.

It is important to keep this system healthy, because it is where we absorb all our nutrients and there we have the production and storage of serotonin, which is known as the happiness hormone, in addition to having a great relationship with the production of our immunity. That’s why it’s very important to focus on a healthy gut.

Depending on the state of your intestine, you need to do an intestinal modulation, which will help with insulin resistance, weight reduction, inflammation reduction and, in general, the person feels less pain, more disposition and even improves memory.

For this it is important to follow three steps that will help a lot in the process. They would be: remove, repair and balance.

To remove

This step is the most important! The one that we reduce the consumption of foods that damage the intestinal wall or that can cause allergies or intolerances in some people.

The foods that are harmful would be the ultra-processed ones, those that are actually industrial formulations typically made with five or more dubious ingredients. They are nutritionally poor foods rich in calories, sugar, fat, salt and chemical additives, with enhanced flavor and longer shelf life.

Here we will think about making changes, replacing the cookie, cake, breakfast cereal and cereal bar with homemade versions, with healthy ingredients. For example, this apple cake, which I already taught here in my column how to make it, using fruit, oatmeal and eggs.

Instant noodles, soup in a packet and frozen products such as lasagna, hamburgers, nuggets, sausage, sausages (ham, bologna, turkey breast) are in the same mindset and it is worth making the homemade version of these foods. Make soup using vegetables, the hamburger using only ground meat, the sausages exchange for the shredded meat itself, such as a pot meat or crazy meat, for example.

The idea is to reduce the consumption of processed foods and start making them at home with healthy and minimally processed ingredients, in this way we exclude from our food preservatives, artificial sweeteners, dyes, acidifiers, emulsifiers, among others. In addition to reducing the use of oils, fats, salt and sugar.

To repair

To repair the intestinal wall it is necessary to introduce good sources of prebiotics and probiotics. Prebiotics are soluble fibers (they have the ability to form a gel in contact with water), present in fruits, vegetables, vegetables and legumes — they serve as food for probiotics.

Every time you eat, regardless of whether it’s at breakfast time, mid-day snacks, lunch or dinner, you have to make an effort to include some type of fruit, vegetable, vegetable or legume, so that in this way you always feed your bacteria with soluble fiber. Best sources: garlic, onions, leeks, artichokes, apples, chicory, carrots, lentils, peas, mangoes, pears, watermelon, mushrooms, cauliflower, oats, wheat bran, flaxseeds, sweet potatoes, yacon potatoes and green banana biomass.

Probiotics, on the other hand, are allied bacteria, which in the intestine help in the absorption of nutrients, in the elimination of toxins and in the reduction of cholesterol, make you more resistant to diseases by improving your immunity and studies show that a healthy intestine makes the person feel better. less likely to gain weight.

Foods rich in probiotics are the fermented yogurts that we find on the supermarket shelves, kombucha (which is fermented tea), kefir (milk or water), kimchi (vegetables with a spicy sauce), sauerkraut (preserved cabbage) and rejuvelac, a liquid obtained from the fermentation of grains (wheat, oats, barley) for the production of vegan cheese.

Probiotics should be consumed daily, but just once a day is enough. The ideal is to choose only one of the foods mentioned to consume and not add them all at the same time in your day. A good strategy is to alternate foods, so you guarantee a varied consumption of probiotics throughout the month.

Balance

Here I would say that it is the most difficult part, as it requires discipline and constancy. There is no point in reducing the ultra-processed foods in your daily life and including prebiotics and probiotics for a while, improving your gut and then, when everything is in order, go back to your old habits, because then the problem will return.

The focus is really on changing your habits and making 80 to 90% of your food based on natural or minimally processed foods.

The basis of our diet to keep our intestines working well should be vegetables, vegetables and fruits (fresh or dried); tubers (such as potato, cassava, etc.); rice; corn (in grain or on the cob); cereals (such as oats, quinoa, amaranth); wholemeal flours; beans and other legumes; mushrooms (fresh or dried); pasteurized milk; natural yogurt (without sugar or other substances); eggs; meat; fish; Seafood; chestnuts (without salt and sugar); fresh or dried spices and herbs; pasta or pasta (made with flour, water and eggs); tea, coffee and water.

Here it is worth looking at your diet and observing what you are consuming on a daily basis that is not included in this list. Changes can be made gradually, but the important thing is to make these changes so that your habits really change.