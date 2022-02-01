Hammer beaten! After changes, carioca classic has a defined location | Carioca Championship | Flamengo

Previously confirmed for Brasília and considered in Volta Redonda, FERJ announces that Flamengo and Fluminense will take place at Nilton Santos

The Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (FERJ) confirmed this Monday, the 31st, that the duel between Flamengo and Fluminensevalid for the fourth round of the Championship From Riowill be held at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, home of the Botafogo.

The duel had already been confirmed for Brasília. However, there was a withdrawal after vetoing the crowd in the stadium because of the record in the number of infected in the Federal District. After that, the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, in Volta Redonda, would be the place to host the Fla-Flu. But things have changed again.

Flamengo and Fluminense then face each other next Sunday, the 6th, at 16:00, at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship. At the moment, the teams occupy the third and fifth place, respectively.

Before that, the two clubs enter the field for the third round. THE Flamengo face the Good view, at Raulino de Oliveira, on Wednesday (2), at 7:15 pm. Meanwhile, the Fluminense has in front of the Audax Riveron Thursday (03), in Luso-Brasileiro, at 9 pm.