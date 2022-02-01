Here’s a reason Face ID with mask is restricted to iPhones 12/13 – MacMagazine

The first beta version of iOS 15.4 was made available last week as a very welcome addition to iPhone users with face ID: the ability to unlock your device, make purchases on Apple Pay and authenticate to apps using Face ID with a mask — something especially useful in times of a pandemic.

However, as we mentioned, the feature will most likely be restricted to iPhones 12 and 13 — thus leaving most models with Face ID (iPhones X, XR, XS [Max] and 11 [Pro/Pro Max]) out.

Apple did not clarify the reason for the limitation, which led many users to speculate the real reason behind this decision – including the good old commercial motivation. However, a change in the TrueDepth system hardware from the iPhones 12 onwards could be the possible explanation for the exclusivity.

A document released by STMicroelectronics [PDF], Apple’s partner in the supply of parts such as the proximity sensor and the Face ID dot projector, explains that, from the iPhones 12 onwards, Apple started to use a TrueDepth system approximately 15% smaller. The new set, also present in the iPhones 13, would have a 2x larger infrared dot projector, capable of identifying even more precisely features and other nuances of the user’s face.

This greater precision, in turn, may explain why only the iPhones 12 and 13 receive the long-awaited unlock with masks – which, according to Apple, uses “unique characteristics” around users’ eyes to authenticate. Still, Apple itself made it clear that the mask unlocking method is less secure than the traditional one, which takes into account the user’s entire face.

This is just speculation, as Apple has not provided any official explanation on the matter – although it makes a lot of sense and actually seems to be the reason behind the limitation. Either way, we’ll keep an eye out for future updates.

