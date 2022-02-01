High inflation and lower benefits put public accounts in the blue – 01/31/2022 – Mercado

The drops in expenses with Social Security, personnel and emergency aid, added to the increase in revenues from high inflation and state dividends, led the public accounts to register in 2021 the first positive result in eight years. This conjunction of factors, however, should not be repeated in 2022, when the numbers should return to the red, as projected by the federal government itself.

Last year, revenues from the Union, states and municipalities exceeded expenditures by R$ 64.7 billion or 0.75% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), considering the primary result – before debt interest payments.

The positive result was the work of states, municipalities and state-owned companies at all levels of government. The Union ended the year with a deficit, although it was the lowest since 2014.

Gross debt dropped from almost 88.6% of GDP in 2020 to 80.3%, influenced by the effect of inflation on nominal GDP. The trend for the next few years is for high debt.

In times of accelerating inflation, public accounts tend to improve, as revenues accompany rising prices, while large expenditures are frozen throughout the year. This was seen, for example, with Social Security and personnel expenses.

Although lower spending on emergency aid was fundamental to the drop in public spending compared to 2020, when federal spending was a record, the reduction in Social Security, which returned to 2018 levels (8.2% of GDP). This is the first drop in major federal primary spending since the 2019 reform.

Detailed figures through November show that the granting of new benefits has fallen for the second year in a row. Still, the total number of policyholders grew. The total amount paid by the INSS was higher in nominal terms, but lower when adjusted for inflation, which eroded the purchasing power of policyholders throughout the year.

The second most important item, personnel expenses, fell to the lowest level of the series started in 2008 (3.8% of GDP). Only spending on active-duty military personnel was stable last year, while spending on civilians, inactive and pensioners declined. The freezing of the salaries of active civil servants explains the result.

Data from the National Treasury show that 79% of federal expenditure in 2021 was allocated to the payment of benefits (social security, personnel, allowance, unemployment insurance, emergency aid, etc.). Another 15% includes investments and expenses with the maintenance of the machine, with half of these expenses being mandatory —mainly with health — and the other half being freely allocated to the government.

The expectation for the coming years is for a continuous drop in expenses, according to projections by the IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution).

Total federal government expenditure in 2021 was the lowest in seven years (18.6% of GDP) and may continue to decline in the coming years, mainly due to the increasing tightening of the share of non-mandatory spending, such as investments and maintenance expenses. of the machine.

The problem is that revenues are also likely to fall. With the contribution of inflation and higher prices of oil and other commodities, net revenue returned in 2021 to the level of 2019 in comparison with GDP (18.2%), with good results both from taxes and from the large dividends paid by BNDES and Petrobras last year.

As a result, the result at the federal level (central government) should be deficient in this and the next two years, according to market projections from the Central Bank’s Focus survey.

Government financial expenditure is also expected to increase. In a year of high interest rates and inflation, debt expenditure rose from 4.18% to 5.17% of GDP, the worst result in three years, which also proves to be a challenge for debt management.

According to the international concept for debt comparison, Brazil still has the highest value among emerging countries.

Goldman Sachs says that there was a reduction in fiscal risk in the short term due to factors that improved the result of public accounts, but states that the high level of indebtedness and the expectation of a new deficit make the country vulnerable to external and domestic shocks.

The institution says that putting the debt on a downward trend and building new fiscal buffers, after the change in the spending ceiling, are the main challenges for the country in the coming years.

Ratings agency Fitch Ratings says the 2021 fiscal result will not be repeated in 2022, due to weaker economic growth, deterioration in the primary balance and higher interest expenses.

The institution highlights that revenue performance last year was driven by nominal GDP growth, high commodity prices and higher consumption of goods (more taxed) in relation to services (less taxed). It also highlights the return of BNDES loans to the Treasury, which helped to reduce indebtedness, an impact of 1.1 points of GDP, according to data from the Central Bank.

XP expects a weaker result for the public sector (deficit of 0.6% of GDP) in 2022 and says there will be higher spending in both central and regional governments with the change in the spending ceiling and the election cycle.

“Additionally, revenues will see a smaller increase at the margin due to commodity price disinflation and slowing economic activity. However, we put a bullish trend on these expectations as commodity prices remain at high levels earlier this year. year”, says Tiago Sbardelotto, economist at XP.