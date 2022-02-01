Honda starts pre-sale of the New City hatch from R$ 114,200

After the arrival of the New City Sedan, Honda is now starting to pre-sale the New City hatchback, which will go on sale from February 1st starting at R$114,200.

The New City hatch arrives in EXL and Touring versions, with the second costing R$122,600. The compact made in Itirapina-SP brings a good package of equipment.

With a length of 4.34 m and a wheelbase of 2.61 m, the New City hatch has an enlarged luggage compartment of up to 1,168 liters.

Among the items, the highlight are the full LED headlights, LED taillights and LED daytime running lights, as well as electric folding mirrors and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, attention is drawn to the analogue-digital cluster with a 7-inch display, in addition to the multimedia display with an 8-inch screen.

The New City hatch has wireless projection for Android Auto and CarPlay, as well as a GPS navigator, reversing camera and LaneWatch function activated by the headlight rod.

It also has automatic air conditioning, new steering wheel with paddle shifts, adaptive cruise control and lane-invasion alert with correction.

It also includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high beam and lane departure assistant.

In addition, the New City hatch also has leather seats, electric trio, electric steering and Magic Seat rear seat with four driving modes: Utility, Long, Tall and Refresh.

The New City hatch has the new L15B 1.5 i-VTEC engine with dual VTC valve timing, unlike the old one, which had a single command.

In addition to direct injection of flex fuel, the engine delivers 126 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 15.5 kgfm at 4,000 rpm, coupled with a CVT box with manual shifts on the steering wheel and Sport mode.

The New City also has Econ mode. It is offered in White Taffeta (solid paint); Cosmic Blue, Platinum Silver and Barium Gray (metallic); and Topaz White, Crystal Black, Mercury Red and the unprecedented Graphene Gray (pearlized).