Hospital denies transplant to patient who does not want to be vaccinated

A 38-year-old man from North Carolina (USA) who needs a kidney transplant said he would rather die than have to be vaccinated against covid-19 — immunization is required by the hospital for the procedure to be performed.

Chad Carswell has only 4% of his kidney working, which forces him to undergo dialysis three times a week and makes him urgently in need of a transplant.

Carswell told WBNS that friends and local businesses had raised money for the transplant. At the hospital, he underwent tests and was informed about the vaccination requirement.

“They said ‘the last thing we need to talk about is your vaccination status’. And that’s when I politely told him that there was nothing to talk about it, it wasn’t up for debate. And then he said to me, ‘You will die if you don’t.’ And I said I’m willing to die,” he said.

The hospital told the broadcaster that its policy follows the current standard of care in the United States. In a statement, they recalled that patients are at high risk of developing severe cases of covid if they are not immunized.

Carswell said he has had Covid-19 twice and doesn’t believe he needs the vaccine, even if it means he can’t have the surgery. Experts point out that people who have already been infected with the coronavirus also need to receive doses of the vaccine.

“I won’t change my mind. I’ve talked to my family and everyone around me, they know my opinion and it’s not going to be a situation where I choose to change my mind on this matter. No sir.”

Carswell’s case is not unique in the United States. A Boston hospital also denied a patient a heart transplant, claiming, among other reasons, that he was not vaccinated against Covid-19.