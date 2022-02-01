How eating “reheated” carbs can help you lose weight

When we are preparing something to eat, it is common to have a little extra food left over. To avoid waste, we keep what’s left in the fridge to eat later. But what many people don’t know is that, in this reuse of food, when the subject is carbohydratesknow they can help with weight loss.

That’s what nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert explains. According to her, when we ingest carbohydrates, they are broken down in the intestine and absorbed as sugar, which ends up increasing blood glucose levels.

However, in the case of cooked carbohydrates, such as potatoes, pasta and rice, if they are cooled, they end up producing a type of fiber, called “resistant starch“.

“Resistant starch is one that ‘resists’ digestion. It is not digested in the small intestine and then ferments. It’s good because it doesn’t quickly convert into sugar,” said the expert.

Is reheated carbs better for your health?

A study released in 2014, led by Dr Denise Robertson of the University of Surrey and Van Tulleke, found that eating cooked, reheated or cooled pasta caused a smaller increase in blood sugar compared to cooked or freshly cooked food. .

The same effect was found with white rice during a study carried out in 2015. In it, it was found that eating resistant starch contributes to an increase in the feeling of satiety, a process that can help those who want to lose weight.

The same practice also applies to breads. For this reason, it is highly recommended to freeze slices of food before consuming them on a daily basis.