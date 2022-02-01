How much to invest in Treasury Direct to raise R$ 1 million? – 01/02/2022

Many people start investing with a number in their heads. Most think of R$ 1 million.

Today’s column will show an investment that allows you to get there, with discipline and resilience. After all, we are talking about applying monthly for 23 years.

The investment chosen is the Treasury IPCA, a public security traded on the Tesouro Direto platform.

As with other Treasury Direct bonds, you will be lending money to the government and the government, in turn, undertakes to return the amount in the future, plus interest.

The main feature of the IPCA Treasury is to pay a fixed interest plus inflation. Currently, fixed profitability is between 5% and 6% per year.

Another important detail is that the IPCA Treasury that we are going to discuss expires in 2045. There are 23 years of investment, which may discourage some people.

It sounds like a lot, but imagine if you are currently 30 years old. It would have 53 when withdrawing the investment. If you’re 40, you’d be 63, still relatively young for take advantage of what you will gather from equity.

Below is the result of how much you need to invest per month to reach this amount, but if you have the capacity to invest much more in Treasury Direct you can speed up your plans. In other words, you will raise R$ 1 million in less time.

How much to invest?

For the calculation, shown in the video above, I consider an average inflation of 4.92% per year. It is a relatively conservative value for some years like 2021, when inflation was above 10%, but since in the long term it is difficult to predict indicators, we will keep this parameter indicated by the Treasury Direct website itself.

In any case, it is possible to repeat the simulation with other higher or lower values, if desired. We explain step by step in the video.

With R$ 1500 per month in the IPCA Treasury, in 2045 the investor would redeem R$ 1,049,864, already considering some discounts such as the B3 fee and Income Tax. There would be 280 contributions of R$ 1500, totaling R$ 421 thousand. In other words, the value would more than double.

Even if you can invest less, regularity makes the person save good money. With R$ 500 per month, the amount would be just over R$ 460 thousand.

If you don’t have BRL 1500 per month available, start with less and increase the amount over time.

Another possibility is to look at the income side and see if there are opportunities to improve it, with extra income or courses to seek higher salaries.

When investing, do you aim to achieve some value? Comment below or look for us on social media so we can help you (Instagram and YouTube).