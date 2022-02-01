We are not always surrounded by friends on social media. Then, how to block a person on facebook, for example? The measure is useful if you no longer want to have contact with a user and prevent them from viewing your publications on the platform.

In the following tutorial, learn how to block a person on Facebook. Also, learn how to see the list of people blocked by you and what happens when someone blocks you on the social network.

How to block someone on facebook

On the computer:

Click the button with a down arrow in the upper right corner of Facebook; Select “Settings and Privacy”, then click on “Settings”; Go to “Block” on the left side menu; In “Block users”, enter the name of the person you want to block and click “Block”; Select the specific profile of that person and click on “Block”; Confirm the block again under “Block (person’s name)”.

How to block a person on Facebook: the social network has a section dedicated to blocked contacts (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

On Android and iPhone:

Tap the three-line icon in the bottom right corner of Facebook; Scroll down, go to “Settings & Privacy” and then “Settings”; In the “Audience and visibility” section, tap on “Blocking people”; Go to “Add to blocked list” and search for the name of the person you want to block; Tap on “Block” next to the username and confirm again on “Block”.

Through the mobile application, it is also possible to block a person on Facebook (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

How to Block Someone on Facebook Dating

You can also block people on Facebook Dating through the social network’s mobile app. However, users blocked on Dating are not blocked on Facebook or Messenger, only in the dating and flirting section.

Open the Facebook app and tap the three-line icon in the lower right corner; Go to the “Dating” tab and then go to “Matches”; Open the profile of the person you want to block and tap the three dots icon in the upper right corner; Select “Block (person’s name) on Dating”; Confirm the lock in “Block”.

Facebook app has a specific function to block people on Dating (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

What happens when I block someone on Facebook?

When you block someone on Facebook, they won’t be able to:

See what you post on your profile;

Tag you in posts, comments or photos;

Invite you to events or groups;

Start a conversation with you;

Add you as a friend.

The items above also apply to you, who will not be able to do any of these things on the other person’s profile. Also, when you block someone from your list, they will automatically be unfriended on Facebook. So even if you unblock a contact, you’ll need to send a new friend request if you want to have that person on your list.

Facebook also reminds you that blocking a person may not prevent them from interacting with you through apps or groups linked to the social network. Remember that blocking is restricted to Facebook, not other platforms.

Will the person know they’ve been blocked on Facebook?

No. People won’t be notified if you block them on Facebook.

Can I block someone on Facebook Marketplace?

When you block a person on Facebook, they are automatically blocked on all other parts of the social network as well. This includes Marketplace and Facebook Messenger.

Can people blocked on Dating see my Facebook?

Yes. As stated earlier, blocking on Facebook Dating is restricted to this function. This means that, to completely block a person, the easiest way is to access the feature directly through the traditional Facebook interface, not from Dating.

How do I see the list of blocked people on Facebook?

This is in the “Blocking people” functionality, the same one used when you want to block someone on Facebook. Just follow the steps in the first tutorial.

