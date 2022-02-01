How to calculate the birthday withdrawal using the FGTS application | Productivity

Yadunandan Singh 6 mins ago Business Comments Off on How to calculate the birthday withdrawal using the FGTS application | Productivity 0 Views

It is possible to calculate the birthday withdrawal with the “Simulator” function of the FGTS app, available for Android and iPhone (iOS). The birthday withdrawal method allows you to withdraw a percentage of the money saved in the Employee Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) account every year in the birthday month. It is possible to enable the withdrawal option through the app until the last day of the month of birth.

READ: How to check the FGTS by cell phone and issue an extract

It is worth noting that the calculation shown in the app is a simulation based on the total balance of your account, so the value may change if the total balance of your FGTS is updated throughout the year. Next, see how to calculate the birthday loot using the FGTS application. Also understand how the calculation made by Caixa Econômica Federal works and check out the 2022 withdrawal calendar.

FGTS application has birthday-loot calculator; see how to view the amount — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo

How do I know if I am entitled to FGTS 2022? Find out on the TechTudo Forum.

How to calculate the birthday loot using the FGTS application

Step 1. Open the FGTS app and tap “Enter the app”. Then tap on “CPF” and enter your document number. Once that’s done, tap on “I’m not a robot”;

Action to start logging into the FGTS app — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

Step 2. Now, you need to tap on the squares that contain the item indicated on the screen to continue. In the example, there is no bicycle in the image. So, just go straight to “Skip”. Then enter your password and tap “Login” to access the app;

Verification screen in the FGTS application — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

Step 3. On the home screen of the FGTS application, tap on “Saque Aniversário do FGTS”. Then go to “Anniversary Withdrawal Mode”;

Action to see the birthday-loot benefit — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

Step 4. Now tap on “Simulate Anniversary Withdrawal Amount”. The app will then display the predicted calculation of your next Anniversary Withdrawal on the screen.

Tap the indicated location to calculate the amount you must withdraw from the birthday loot — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

How does the birthday loot calculation work?

The calculation of the birthday withdrawal is based on a percentage (which varies according to the amount available in your guarantee fund) of the total balance of the FGTS plus an additional installment, which is also changed according to the money available in account. According to the percentage of the birthday withdrawal, you know if you are entitled to the withdrawal.

Calculation of the FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal

FGTS balanceAliquotadditional installment
Up to BRL 50050%
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1 thousand40%BRL 50
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5 thousand30%BRL 150
From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10 thousand20%BRL 650
From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15 thousand15%BRL 1,150
From BRL 15,000.01 to 20 thousand10%BRL 1,900
Above BRL 20,000.015%BRL 2,900

FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal Calendar

FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal Calendar

born inwithdrawal period
JanuaryJanuary 3 to March 31
FebruaryFebruary 1st to April 29th
MarchMarch 2 to May 31
AprilApril 1st to June 30th
MayMay 2 to July 29
JuneJune 1st to August 31st
JulyJuly 1st to September 31st
AugustAugust 1st to October 31st
SeptemberSeptember 1st to November 30th
OctoberOctober 2nd to December 30th
NovemberNovember 1, January 31, 2023
DecemberDecember 1st to February 28th, 2023

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

US and Japan team up to beat China in tech race

6G technology is a new battleground for world powers. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved