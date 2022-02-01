How to calculate the birthday withdrawal using the FGTS application | Productivity

It is possible to calculate the birthday withdrawal with the “Simulator” function of the FGTS app, available for Android and iPhone (iOS). The birthday withdrawal method allows you to withdraw a percentage of the money saved in the Employee Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) account every year in the birthday month. It is possible to enable the withdrawal option through the app until the last day of the month of birth.

It is worth noting that the calculation shown in the app is a simulation based on the total balance of your account, so the value may change if the total balance of your FGTS is updated throughout the year. Next, see how to calculate the birthday loot using the FGTS application. Also understand how the calculation made by Caixa Econômica Federal works and check out the 2022 withdrawal calendar.

1 out of 5 FGTS app has birthday-loot calculator; see how to view the amount — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo FGTS application has birthday-loot calculator; see how to view the amount — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo

How to calculate the birthday loot using the FGTS application

Step 1. Open the FGTS app and tap “Enter the app”. Then tap on “CPF” and enter your document number. Once that’s done, tap on “I’m not a robot”;

2 of 5 Action to start logging into the FGTS app — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo Action to start logging into the FGTS app — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

Step 2. Now, you need to tap on the squares that contain the item indicated on the screen to continue. In the example, there is no bicycle in the image. So, just go straight to “Skip”. Then enter your password and tap “Login” to access the app;

3 of 5 Verification screen in the FGTS application — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo Verification screen in the FGTS application — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

Step 3. On the home screen of the FGTS application, tap on “Saque Aniversário do FGTS”. Then go to “Anniversary Withdrawal Mode”;

4 of 5 Action to see the birthday-loot benefit — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo Action to see the birthday-loot benefit — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

Step 4. Now tap on “Simulate Anniversary Withdrawal Amount”. The app will then display the predicted calculation of your next Anniversary Withdrawal on the screen.

5 of 5 Tap on the indicated place to calculate the amount you must withdraw in the birthday loot — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo Tap the indicated location to calculate the amount you must withdraw from the birthday loot — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

How does the birthday loot calculation work?

The calculation of the birthday withdrawal is based on a percentage (which varies according to the amount available in your guarantee fund) of the total balance of the FGTS plus an additional installment, which is also changed according to the money available in account. According to the percentage of the birthday withdrawal, you know if you are entitled to the withdrawal.

Calculation of the FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal FGTS balance Aliquot additional installment Up to BRL 500 50% From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1 thousand 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5 thousand 30% BRL 150 From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10 thousand 20% BRL 650 From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15 thousand 15% BRL 1,150 From BRL 15,000.01 to 20 thousand 10% BRL 1,900 Above BRL 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

