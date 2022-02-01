‘I don’t accept being vice’, says Moro about the ticket with Doria

Former judge Sérgio Moro stated that he does not give up being the head of the ticket in an eventual alliance with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), or with another pre-candidacy. “I don’t accept being vice president”, said the Podemos presidential candidate this Monday, 31, in São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo.

“I joined on November 10th and I’m in third place in the polls. I had never launched myself into politics and we are treating this result with humility, but with growing confidence. It doesn’t make sense (to be vice president), in this scenario that we see our project as more promising for those who don’t want neither Lula nor Bolsonaro. And this is the vast majority of the country”.

Moro also stated that “until now, I have not been able to find anyone who will enthusiastically vote for Lula or Bolsonaro” and that President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) project “is for the family” and that of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva “ it is for a party, the PT”.

“We are putting the foot on the road. Let’s walk, circle, talk to people and build a project. Those alliances come later. We are open to alliances, but without giving up our project. The alliance that matters now is with the people.”

The first pre-candidate for the presidency to visit the northwest region, he disembarked at 11 am, at the Rio-Pretense airport, attended the press and went to a meeting with leaders of the sugar and alcohol sector at a buffet in Catanduva, where he gave a speech that mixed praise for the production chain , citing the growing demand for food, energy and fuel, and the importance of the segment responsible for 2% of the national GDP, and commitment to environmental preservation.

In the afternoon, Moro visited the ARCD (Association for the Rehabilitation of Disabled Children), in Jardim Maracanã, in Rio Preto, where he said that “few people know, but my wife was a lawyer for Apaes and advocate for people with rare diseases for years. and disabilities” and listened to the demands of the entity, which provides 2,700 calls per month.

State deputy Arthur do Val (Podemos), a member of the MBL (Movimento Brasil Livre), is part of the entourage and said he is committed to making Moro’s candidacy “more vibrant, with the support of young people who are on social media”. “Moro is not a third way. It is the only way”, said the state president of Podemos Mulher, Alessandra Algarinwho also accompanies the former judge.