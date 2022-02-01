‘I don’t get noticed’· TV News

Naiara Azevedo detonated the sisters of the fourth lollipop after the last Discordia Game at BBB 22. In the early hours of Tuesday (1st), she revealed that she never had an opening from Laís Caldas, Bárbara, Jade Picon and Maria — the participants labeled the singer in the dynamics as someone who is afraid to compromise.

For the country girl, the girls’ words were without justification, since she is often ignored when she tries to get close. “99% of the times I walked in there [quarto lollipop], I thought ‘what am I doing here?’. I’m in an environment where I don’t feel that people here make an iota of question that I’m in,” he said.

“If I don’t speak up to say anything, to develop a subject, no one talks to me. And when I do, I feel like I’m not noticed, and I even feel inconvenient. Given the need I have to build bonds, I can be invasive” , pointed out Naiara.

In addition to her, the paranaense indicated that Natália Deodato and Jessilane Alves also feel the same way: “I didn’t stop trying [aproximação] for one day. I’m what’s left, what nobody wanted.”

Rodrigo Mussi, Natália and Jessilane form the second wall of Big Brother Brazil. Click here and vote in the partial poll on who should leave the reality show .

Check out the moment of the conversation on BBB 22 below:

18) Naiara talks about not feeling welcomed or welcome in the Lollipop Room. Vinícius, who is part of the fourth Lollipop, was present at the time. https://t.co/jFQN3ZrlrD — Tracklist #BBB22 (@tracklist) February 1, 2022

