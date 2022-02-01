“I have a lot of affection for Real Madrid”

Endrick, the jewel of the academy, enchanted not only football, but also Spain. The 15-year-old forward had a remarkable performance in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Junior and this led to a series of speculations, printed in the newspaper ‘Marca’, which came to point out interest from both Real Madrid and Barcelona in hiring the sensation number 9. of palm trees.

The eyes on Endrick went beyond speculation and this Monday (31), the boy appeared again on the cover of ‘Marca’, however, on account of an interview with the newspaper. In the interview, the Cria da Academia stated that he “has a lot of affection for Real Madrid”.

The boy only has a training contract with Palmeiras, as the legislation only allows an athlete to have a firm professional bond, from the age of 16, which should happen in July. However, this bond, valid until 2025, is a protection of the club to the interests of other clubs. The fine stipulated with him is R$ 110 million. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

However, talks for the sewing of Endrick’s first professional contract with the verdão have already been launched between Palmeiras, the athlete’s family and staff. The negotiations are still far from a definition on the contractual document, but the renewal is taken for granted. It is important to remember that Endrick will only be able to sign a transfer to international football once he turns 18.