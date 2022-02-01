‘I never took 1 cent’, says Bolsonaro about corporate card spending

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Monday (31) that he had never personally used one of his three corporate cards. During the official agenda in Itaboraí (RJ), where he addressed Petrobras managers, Bolsonaro commented on the matter.

“My card, which I can withdraw up to R$25,000 a month and take it in a tubaína with coca-cola, I never took a penny,” he said. The president also said that his sons, Senator Flávio (PL-RJ) and Federal Deputy Eduardo (PSL-SP), do not have a corporate card from the Presidency.

“None of my children have a corporate card. I have three, two are for travel, fueling aircraft, buying food for 50 emus,” he said. “The accusations are as absurd as possible because we are bothering them.”

According to a survey carried out by O Globo, in just three years, the president’s corporate card spending exceeds the spending of four years of the previous administration, divided between Dilma and Temer.

The data show that Bolsonaro spent R$29.6 million on corporate cards, 18.8% more than the R$24.9 million consumed over the four years of Dilma and Temer. In 2021 alone, Bolsonaro’s expenses reached R$11.8 million, the highest amount in the last seven years.

Last month, purchases of exclusive cards for the president’s family accumulated expenses that reached R$ 1.5 million. This value is the highest, for a single month, in the entire period of the Bolsonaro government until now. The president spent part of December on vacation in southern Brazil.

According to the report, the numbers, adjusted for inflation, are related to the 29 corporate cards linked to the Administration Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, all of which are the responsibility of the president, family members and close assistants.

Information on how the amounts were spent is kept confidential by the Government.

know more

+ GO: Boy drowns after being sucked into hotel pool drain

+ Carolina Dieckmann asks for R$ 9 million for a mansion in Rio

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat