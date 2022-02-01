Ibovespa futures starts month between slight gains and losses after a sharp rise in January; 1st day of Copom on the radar

The Ibovespa futures recorded a slight drop of 0.08%, at 112,450 points, around 9:27 am (Brasília time), after a very strong January for the spot index, up 6.98%, in the best month for the Exchange benchmark since January 2020, detached from Wall Street.

Already today, the futures contract, which expires in February, operates in line with the American futures indices, which have a slight downward trend.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell, respectively, 0.17%, 0.24% and 0.14%, after the strong highs of the day before – which, however, were not enough to prevent January from being the worst month in terms of declines since March 2020.

Although the first month of the year was bloody, part of the market is now starting to see that the “correction period” has passed, which was endorsed by speeches by US monetary authority officials on Monday.

“The pronouncement of four members of the Federal Reserve pointing out that the American economy does not need the same volume of stimuli, but that they should be carefully withdrawn so as not to harm economic activity, seems to have contributed to a more positive tone”, he comments. XP Investimentos, in its morning call.

Investors continue to monitor the US balance sheet season as well, with Alphabet (GOGL34) and PayPal (PYPL34) reporting results later today.

Earlier, Swiss bank UBS (UBSG34) released its quarterly balance sheet, which despite bringing a slowdown, was enough for the bank to close its best year since 2006 and considered “strong” by most analysts.

In Europe, the stocks of the financial sector are highlighted and pull the rises of the main indices. Germany’s DAX is up 1.15% at 8:50 am. The UK’s FTSE is up 0.94%. The continent-wide STOXX 600 is up 1.19%.

Also weighing on the performance of the region’s stock markets is the decrease in tensions on the border between Ukraine and Russia. At a meeting of the United Nations (UN) security council this Monday, Ukrainian representative Sergiy Kyslytsya called for peaceful solutions to the obstacle and that the country will not be responsible for a military escalation, despite being ready to defend itself. .

On the other hand, Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzya would have blamed the US for the increase in tensions, due to the advance of the Northern Treaty Organization (NATO) in the region. American Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused the Russian movement, but asked for a diplomatic way out.

As a result, the price of oil fell this Tuesday morning – Brent for March, a parameter for Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) fell 0.36% and lost the level of US$ 90, to US$ 88.94.

Still in commodities, the ore was not traded – in Asia, markets in China, the largest importer of the commodity, remained closed, due to the Lunar New Year holiday. In Japan, the Nikkei index rose 0.28%.

In Brazil, producer inflation and Copom are highlights

In the domestic scenario, investors echo the disclosure, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), that producer inflation in December fell by 0.12%, compared to a consensus of 1%. The retreat was not enough to avoid the 28.39% variation in prices in 2021, the highest level in the historical series, but it should bring an interpretation that inflation may be being controlled.

The yield curve falls en bloc. Yield on DI contract maturing in January 2023 drops one basis point to 12.25%. Contracts for the first months of 2025, 2027 and 2029 fall, respectively, four, three and three points, to 11.18%, 11.14% and 11.27%.

Investors carefully monitor inflation data – this Tuesday, the Brazilian Central Bank starts the Monetary Policy Committee, which will define a new Selic rate next Wednesday. “In the shorter corners of the curve, the market remains practically stable, awaiting the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) today. It is a consensus among analysts, and in the yield curve, that the increase will be 150 basis points”, comments XP.

The market continues, in politics, also monitoring, finally, the news coming from Brasília. “In Brazil, there is still uncertainty about the format and content of the Fuels PEC, which must be presented during the opening of the legislative work, jointly by the presidents of the 3 branches”, point out the broker’s analysts.

The dollar futures for March fell 0.22%, to R$5.357, and the commercial dollar, 0.40%, to R$5.284 in the purchase and R$5.285 in the sale.

