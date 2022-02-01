Ibovespa rises 6.98% in January and closes the best month since 2020, against Wall Street: what happened and what to expect?

Although it has traded between losses and gains for most of the day, the last trading session of January was also up for the Ibovespa. Thus, one of the main benchmark indexes of the Stock Exchange has its best monthly performance in more than a year, unlike Wall Street, which suffered significant losses in the first month of 2022.

The Ibovespa ended today’s session at 112,143 points, up 0.21%. The volume traded was R$ 30.38 billion. In January, the Stock Exchange rose 6.98% – it was the best monthly performance for the index since December 2020. In addition, it was the second consecutive month of rise for the Ibovespa, which had already risen almost 3% in December.

The entry of foreign capital on the Stock Exchange explains this swing in the Ibovespa. Analysts say that Brazilian shares started 2022 discounted, creating buying opportunities for the “gringos”, who still have the devalued real in their favor. This movement has also been responsible for the negative pressure on the dollar, which fell today to the lowest price in more than four months.

The American currency ended the day down 1.56%, worth R$5.305 when buying and R$5.306 on sale. In the month, the American currency retreated 4.86%.

The session was predominantly downward for future interest rates: DIF23, +0.01 pp, at 12.25%; DIF25, -0.13 pp, at 11.22%; DIF27, -0.15 pp, at 11.17%; and DIF29, -0.14 pp, at 11.30%.

Contracts with shorter maturities reflect upward revisions to inflation forecasts in 2022 and 2023, according to the Focus report.

New York stock markets close higher, but suffer significant losses in January.

This Monday, the Dow Jones closed up 1.17%, at 35,131 points. In the month, however, the index retreated 3.32%. The S&P 500 rose 1.89% to 4,515 points in today’s trading. In January, the index fell 5.30%, its worst performance since March 2020. The Nasdaq, which rose 3.41% today, to 14,239 points, also had its worst monthly performance since the beginning of the pandemic, falling 8.98% in January.

Will the uptrend continue?

The month of February begins with a series of adverse events abroad. In addition to the imminent increase in US interest rates, scheduled for March, the market is following the possibility of a war between Ukraine and Russia with massive participation of the international community. Another factor of uncertainty is the pandemic, with the emergence of a new variant of Ômicron.

“If the problems abroad are not so serious, we will probably have a positive February, because foreigners are buying Brazil and everything indicates that there is still more room for this movement”, explains Fabricio Gonçalvez, CEO of Box Asset Management.

César Mikail, equity manager at Western Asset, believes that the market is more apprehensive about the scenario abroad and says that Brazil has already been “doing its homework with inflation” since last year, raising interest rates, while the monetary tightening cycle is about to begin in the United States.

“The volatility abroad will continue until it is clear how many times the Federal Reserve will raise rates. The American Central Bank is waiting for numbers, indicators of inflation. Inflation is holding at a high level and this bothers the monetary authority”, says Mikail.

For Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria, the return to work in Brasília tends to harm the performance of the Stock Exchange. “We have entered an election year, without structural reforms. There is no positive trigger for the Ibovespa”, he explains. “We are more likely to have negative agendas, from a fiscal point of view, than positive ones, in terms of reforms”, he concludes.

