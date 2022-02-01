Iguatemi (IGTI11): Record sales in the 4th quarter and controlled costs could serve as a boost for shares, analysts point out

The shares of Iguatemi (IGTI11) register a modest reaction to the company’s operating numbers, released on Friday night (28). At 12:00 pm (Brasília time), the shares traded in a slight increase of 0.15%, at R$ 19.81. However, in the fourth quarter of last year, the company recorded a record, reaching R$ 4.7 billion in total sales, which analysts see as a possible trigger for the company’s shares.

Performance surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Comparing with the fourth quarter of 2019, sales grew by 11.8%. Taking into account sales in stores that have been open for at least one year (same store sales), there was a growth of 27.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and 15% compared to the same period in 2019. Same-store rents grew 28% compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Bradesco BBI assesses that Iguatemi presented positive operating numbers, driven by strong same-store rents and controlled delinquency, which decreased to 1.4% in the last quarter of last year. For analysts, vacancies remained relevant, but show a positive trend.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The bank believes that the numbers should be an upward trigger for the Iguatemi share, taking into account the weaker performance of the paper in relation to its competitors (IGTI rose +9% in the year, until the closing of last Friday, while brMalls (BRML3) and Multiplan (MULT3) rose 14%). Therefore, BBI maintained its classification outperform (performance above the market average) and a target price of BRL 30.

Itaú BBA also expects a positive reaction from the shares, coming from the “robust” growth in same-store sales, led by the apparel segment, combined with “controlled occupancy and delinquency costs”.

For analysts, this combination suggests that the company still has “decent space to continue eliminating discounts without undermining the financial resilience of tenants”. BBA suggests a target price of BRL 21.70.

For Credit Suisse, Iguatemi’s “strong” operating indicators reflect “the high quality of its portfolio and its bargaining power over retailers”. With sales higher than 2019, Iguatemi advanced with the reduction of discounts, reducing the difference between its same-store rents and the IGP-M for the period.

The bank maintains evaluation outperform for Iguatemi, and a target price of R$ 26.60.

Also highlighting the attractive valuation, XP also has a buy recommendation for the asset, with a target price of BRL 28 per share.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related