Impasse with Bolsonaro creates fair toga in the STF – 01/31/2022

By disobeying a court order from Minister Alexandre de Moraes, Bolsonaro created a fair robe in the Federal Supreme Court. Back from vacation, the Court resumes its activities this Tuesday, in a virtual solemn session. Invited, Bolsonaro confirmed his presence. His participation, as it were, summons the president of the Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, to say something in defense of the institution and his colleague Moraes.

On September 8 of last year, the day after Bolsonaro called Alexandre de Moraes a “scoundrel”, warning that he would not comply with a decision that came from him, Fux declared: “If contempt for judicial decisions occurs on the initiative of the head of any of the Powers, this attitude, in addition to representing an attack on democracy, constitutes a crime of responsibility, to be analyzed by the National Congress.”

Bolsonaro carried out the threat. Summoned by Moraes to testify in the investigation in which he is accused of misrepresenting data from a confidential PF process to spread lies about the insecurity of electronic voting machines, the captain shrugged his shoulders. He asked for the pronouncement of the plenary of the Supreme Court. Moraes rejected the appeal, made after the deadline. This Monday, the captain said that he only followed the guidance of the Attorney General of the Union, Bruno bianco. Then, OK!

If the ‘only response to disobedience is the process for a crime of responsibility, as Fux predicted four months ago, the Supreme Court flirts with demoralization. There are more than a hundred requests for impeachment in the pending drawer of the Speaker of the House, the defendant Arthur Lira. paid for a secret budget that received the approval of the Supreme Court itself, the center does not want to overthrow Bolsonaro. He prefers to control the safe.

– Update made at 19:58 this Monday: Bolsonaro gave up participating in the virtual session of the Supreme, this Tuesday.