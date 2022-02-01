In 21 days, more than 120 cases of H3N2 are registered in Tocantins; two people died | Tocantins

Tocantins has recorded an increase in cases of coronavirus, influenza and dengue – diseases that can be confused because of the symptoms. According to the State Department of Health (SES) there were 126 cases of H3N2 in the first 21 days of January. Of this total, two patients were in serious condition and ended up dying.

The coronavirus numbers also draw attention. In the same period, between January 1st and 21st, 17,941 cases of the disease were registered, of which 19 evolved to death. See full data on the pandemic in Tocantins here.

Cases of dual infection have also been recorded – when a person is diagnosed with both Influenza (flu) and Covid-19 viruses. This is because the route of transmission and the form of contagion for the two diseases are the same: patients are contaminated by speech, saliva, contact, contaminated objects that take to the mouth, among others. To avoid, you need to wear a mask, keep distance and wash your hands often.

The Superintendent of Health Surveillance at SES, Perciliana Bezerra, said that it is not possible to say that the increase in cases of coronavirus was caused by a single variant.

“All suspected cases of Covid-19 are reported and confirmed through testing. Within the universe of a certain number of patients, and following the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, these samples are sent to a specific laboratory for genetic sequencing, and from that it is possible to determine which variant caused the infection of that group”, explained Perciliana Bezerra.

According to her, so far, three variants have been identified as circulating in Tocantins: Gama, Delta and Ômicron. “The contaminations may be being caused by any of these three variants”, he said.

Dengue cases have increased significantly, mainly because of the rains and the accumulation of standing water. In the first two weeks of 2022 alone, there were 106 diagnoses of the disease. In January 2021 there were 21 cases.

The accurate diagnosis of the three diseases is only possible from tests and laboratory tests. The infectious disease doctor who works at the General Hospital of Palmas (HGP), Alexandre Janotti, explains that in the case of dengue, the behavior can change, but with flu syndromes, the doctor highlights that the orientation and initial care are the same.

“Staying at home, staying hydrated, resting, you don’t have to stay in bed, not doing physical activity and taking common painkillers will be enough. The pictures will evolve until a maximum of four days of fever and then recovery comes. -19, the vaccinated person will evolve very smoothly and staying at home will avoid overloading health systems and will reduce the circulation of the virus. After that, after seven days and without symptoms, the person can return to activities “, guides the infectologist.

If the symptoms progress to a more serious condition, the health unit should be sought.