In ground test, Alice plane loses alignment and ends up on the lawn

Last Monday, January 24, we saw that the company Eviation Aircraft, from Israel, which designed and built the Alice aircraft, published a video showing that they are advancing ground tests towards the first flight of the project in Arlington, in the United States. United.

Alice is one of the most relevant and advanced aircraft in the midst of the race for the electrification of aviation. To date, only smaller aircraft have flown manned with fully electric motors, so the takeoff of this project is highly anticipated.

However, an occurrence this week could cause a delay on the first flight, which is already about to happen.

According to information from aviation journalist Jon Ostrower, the prototype underwent a runway excursion on Friday, January 28, during more test drives in preparation for the first flight.

I’m told by a spotter on site in Arlington that Eviation’s Alice prototype experienced a runway excursion during its pre-first flight taxi tests. No emergency vehicles present or apparent damage with the aircraft at the moment, which is currently on grass. — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) January 29, 2022

The aircraft exited onto the grass, but suffered no damage and was towed back to solid ground.

According to Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay, told Ostrower, “It wasn’t a big issue, high speed taxi with a few stalls inserted and the braking went to the side. The plane is fine and back in the hangar now for a cleaning and another week of testing.” If you haven’t seen or want to see again the video with the images of the Alice aircraft doing ground tests, as well as some more details about the characteristics of the project, click here to access it.



