In ground test, Alice plane loses alignment and ends up on the lawn

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on In ground test, Alice plane loses alignment and ends up on the lawn 6 Views

eviation alice
Alice Aircraft – Image: Eviation Aircraft, via YouTube


Last Monday, January 24, we saw that the company Eviation Aircraft, from Israel, which designed and built the Alice aircraft, published a video showing that they are advancing ground tests towards the first flight of the project in Arlington, in the United States. United.

Alice is one of the most relevant and advanced aircraft in the midst of the race for the electrification of aviation. To date, only smaller aircraft have flown manned with fully electric motors, so the takeoff of this project is highly anticipated.

However, an occurrence this week could cause a delay on the first flight, which is already about to happen.

According to information from aviation journalist Jon Ostrower, the prototype underwent a runway excursion on Friday, January 28, during more test drives in preparation for the first flight.

The aircraft exited onto the grass, but suffered no damage and was towed back to solid ground.

According to Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay, told Ostrower, “It wasn’t a big issue, high speed taxi with a few stalls inserted and the braking went to the side. The plane is fine and back in the hangar now for a cleaning and another week of testing.” If you haven’t seen or want to see again the video with the images of the Alice aircraft doing ground tests, as well as some more details about the characteristics of the project, click here to access it.


About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

‘Wordle’ is bought by the ‘New York Times’ | games

The New York Times (“NYT”) announced on Monday (31) the purchase of the online word …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved