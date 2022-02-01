In three years, RR recorded 186 leprosy cases; treatment is free

Data from Sesau show that the male public registered more cases, with 112; Janeiro Roxo campaign is aimed at preventing and fighting leprosy

The World Health Organization (WHO) establishes the month of January in the health calendar as the month of global awareness and fight against leprosy. The campaign is called Purple January. In Roraima, 186 cases of leprosy were confirmed in the last three years.

In the female audience, in 2019, 43 cases were confirmed, the following year there were 19 records and in 2021 12 more cases of the disease. In the male population, in 2019, 50 cases were confirmed, in 2020 there were 18 cases and last year there were 44 cases, according to data from the Secretary of State for Health (Sesau).

According to Sesau, in the female audience, four of the cases diagnosed in 2019 already had sequelae. Of the cases the following year, none presented, while last year two cases were diagnosed with sequelae.

As for the male population, five of the cases diagnosed in 2019 already had sequelae, in addition to one case with sequelae in 2020 and three in 2021. The public health network offers free treatment.

Leprosy is an infectious disease caused by the bacillus Mycobacterium leprae and is contagious, but with low transmissibility potential.

Treatment

Despite the high disabling potential, leprosy is curable and has a very simple treatment available in the Unified Health System (SUS).

All the Basic Health Units of the city hall are qualified to perform leprosy treatment in Boa Vista and at the Coronel Mota Specialized Clinic, the Medical Reference in Leprosy Treatment works for cases that need specialized attention.

The General Health Surveillance Coordination (CGVS) weekly monitors, through an information system that each municipality feeds, the epidemiological scenario of the disease in the State, as well as providing assistance in person in the active search for patients.

transmission of leprosy

The transmission of the disease occurs through the airways (nasal and oral secretions such as droplets of saliva, coughing, sneezing) of patients who have not yet started treatment. Patients undergoing treatment do not transmit the disease and the incubation period can take from three to five years. Most people do not develop the disease, despite having contact with the bacillus.

Annually, at least 210,000 people are diagnosed with the disease, according to information from the World Health Organization and, unfortunately, up to 50% of people affected by the disease will also face problems such as depression or anxiety, with a higher risk of suicide.

It is essential that both professionals and the population itself, especially those from regions with a higher prevalence of the disease, are aware of the symptoms:

?? Whitish, reddish or brownish spots on any area of ​​the body, with loss or alteration of sensitivity to heat and cold; to touch and painful stimulation, especially on the extremities of the hands and feet, on the face, ears, trunk, buttocks and legs;

?? Body regions with decreased hair and sweating;

?? Pain and tingling, tingling, tingling sensations along the nerves in the arms and legs;

?? Swelling in the hands and feet;

?? Lower sensitivity and/or muscle strength of the face, hands and feet;

?? Leg and foot injuries;

?? Lumps on the body, in some cases reddened and painful;

?? Fever, swelling and joint pain;

?? Blockage, bleeding, wound and dryness of the nose;

?? Dryness in the eyes.