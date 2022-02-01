In times of Covid-19 and flu epidemic, Unimed JP cooperated doctor explains how to increase immunity

Natural immunity is the body’s greatest defense against any disease, including covid-19 and the flu. And there is no miracle medicine or food to have a good immunity.

According to general practitioner Felipe Gurgel, a member of the Unimed João Pessoa health plan, the key is to have a change in life habits. “Good sleep, physical exercise, controlling stress levels and weight, as well as having a good diet and adequate hydration during the day, are measures that will increase immunity and make life more peaceful and happier by protecting against diseases” , emphasizes the doctor.

To increase immunity, according to the doctor, the solution is to have a healthy body. “It is not enough just to take a certain medicine or tea, nor to eat a certain food specifically. It is a general thing, a broad vision. Eat well and in the right amount, keep your body hydrated and avoid processed foods, sugars and excess salt. Consume fruits and vegetables. As well as controlling emotions, sleeping well and exercising, even if it’s walking or cycling to work”, he says.

The healthy organism is more likely to defend itself from diseases, because a good defense will prevent the arrival of microorganisms in the body. “Even if the person gets sick, he will be able to defend himself more quickly and more intensely against the installed problem”, he assures.

Covid-19 and flu

According to the general practitioner, having high immunity also prevents covid-19 and flu. “It’s not a myth. To defend yourself against covid, it is necessary to seek to have a high immunity and, for that, the focus must be on changing habits and having a healthier lifestyle”, he reinforces.

As for the use of medication, to increase the protection of the body, the general practitioner explains that this is only recommended in cases of immunity disorders diagnosed by a doctor. “If a person realizes that historically they get very sick, have low resistance, the orientation is to seek a specialist, but in everyday life, with healthy people, there is no need to use medication”, he explains.

