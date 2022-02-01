India announces 30% tax on cryptocurrencies, promises digital rupee by 2023 – Cryptocurrencies

India will levy a 30% tax on all income from the transfer of virtual digital assets, the country’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced in a speech at the congressional budget approval ceremony held yesterday.

Sitharaman also stated that the digital rupee is expected to be issued between 2022 and 2023. This was the first time the Indian government has provided a forecast for the launch of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

“There has been an extraordinary growth in digital asset transactions. Due to the magnitude and frequency of these operations, a specific tax regime became necessary,” Sitharaman said in a speech that lasted more than two hours.

Speaking about the adoption of CBDCs, the minister stated that the “digital rupee” will be “issued from blockchain and other technologies, starting in 2022-2023, by the RBI [sigla em inglês para Banco da Reserva da Índia, banco central do país]. This will boost the economy a lot.”

The words “crypto” or “cryptocurrency” were not used in the speech. However, the minister used the term “virtual digital asset”, interpreted by the industry as a reference to cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFT). The nomenclature used and the measures taken are not a clear legalization of cryptocurrencies, but the industry sees this as a step towards regulation.

“India is finally on its way to legitimizing the Indian crypto sector,” said Nischal Shetty, co-founder and CEO of WazirX, one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and part of the Binance Group.

The executive said that the launch of the digital rupee on blockchain is “amazing”, as it “sets the stage for cryptocurrency adoption” and that “the biggest advance” was the “clarity on cryptocurrency taxation, which will give the necessary recognition for the India’s crypto ecosystem.

Sumit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of exchange CoinDCX, called the move “progressive and inspiring” and said the taxation is a “step in the right direction”.

Sidharth Sogani, co-founder and CEO of cryptocurrency research organization Crebaco, stated that “you cannot tax something illegal.” Therefore, he assesses, it is a positive action by the government and very good for the industry. “If taxes are clear, more money is likely to come into this sector.”

