Intel wants to put millions of GPUs on the market every year

The company wants to secure its presence in the segment and help end the current shortage of components

About to enter the dedicated graphics card market headfirst, Intel has very ambitious plans for the segment. The company waits establish a large market share and help end product shortages in stores by ship millions of GPUs to consumers every year.

In a message posted on Twitter, the group’s senior vice president and general manager Intel AXG, Raja Kodurisaid the company’s intentions to put millions of Arc GPUs in the hands of gamers each year. The message was published in response to an article by the PC Gamer website, which stated that the manufacturer is one of the last hopes to help normalize the market.

As companies like NVIDIA and AMD continue posting sales records, finding a GPU on the market (especially at the original price) remains a difficult task. This is both due to bottlenecks in the production process — which results in fewer products hitting stores for higher prices — and the fact that cryptocurrency miners continue to buy large amounts of components (not to mention the bots that buy products and then resell them for higher prices).

Intel Arc expected to debut in Q1 2022

Although rumors about the Intel Arc line have been circulating on the internet for years, it was during CES 2022 that Intel showed the world its plans and the scope of devices. The forecast is that the first units of the line will arrive in stores during the first quarter of 2022 (which ends in March).



– Continues after advertising –

While the arrival of more products should increase competition with NVIDIA and AMD, benefiting the consumer choice process, the company’s intention to flood the market with GPUs may take a while to materialize. A recent change on Intel’s website indicates that it may have been forced to alter its initial release plans: while the more discreet models should come out at the beginning of this year, the more powerful ones should have their arrival spread over the next few months..

In addition to Intel, other manufacturers are also working to ensure more GPUs reach consumers.. AMD recently stated that it was able to solve the problems it faced with substrate shortages, and NVIDIA is also optimistic that it will be able to increase its graphics card production capabilities from the second half of 2022.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Gizmochina