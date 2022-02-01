Intense cold ‘freezes’, knocks iguanas from trees in South Florida

A cold snap in South Florida, in the United States, is knocking iguanas from trees, in a phenomenon that has been repeated over the years, whenever January enters its final stretch. The state is one of the hottest regions in the North American territory, so it is comfortable for reptiles. As winter intensifies and temperatures drop, however, the organism of these animals reacts in a curious way.

“Iguanas are cold-blooded animals. They slow down or become immobile when temperatures drop below 9 degrees Celsius,” the South Florida National Weather Service explained in a Twitter post. “They can fall out of trees, but they’re not dead.”

The impression one gets when looking at the iguanas that have fallen from the trees is that they have been frozen. In fact, the reptile enters a kind of lethargy state, in which it continues to breathe normally and perform all the essential functions of the body to maintain life.

When the temperature rises again to an acceptable level, the iguanas start moving again and leave the ground of the roads, sidewalks and squares in which they fell immobile. Either way, there is a risk of death, especially for smaller specimens exposed to intense cold for a period longer than eight hours.

South Florida recorded a low of -3.9°C on Sunday morning. A day earlier, the northeastern region of the United States was hit by a winter storm that led several regions to declare a state of emergency, so much so that more than 1,400 flights had to be canceled in the country.