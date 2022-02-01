International Analysts Point to Paths Russian Troops Could Use in Possible Attack on Ukraine | National Journal

The crisis in Ukraine led international analysts to predict which paths Russian troops would attack to conquer territory in the neighboring country. This is what the special envoys to Kiev, Pedro Vedova, Ernani Lemos and Igor Arroyo, show.

The shortest path is not always the best path. Chernobyl is close to Ukraine’s capital and on the border with Belarus, where Russia plays major war games. The Ukrainian city is trapped in a time when Moscow was giving orders. Thirty-six years ago, the Soviet nuclear power plant exploded: 50,000 residents ran away from radioactivity.

A slogan in the exclusion zone is “Visit Chernobyl, die later”. If they entered there now, the Russian troops would break an eerie silence.

Belarus is one of the four flanks on which the Russia concentrated his troops. The Russian government has mobilized 127,000 troops and has more than 15,000 separatists in the east..

1 of 1 Ukraine and its neighbors — Photo: Jornal Nacional/ Reproduction Ukraine and its neighbors — Photo: Jornal Nacional/ Reproduction

Ukraine worries about the possibility of a strategy the United States calls “thunder”: a quick, deep strike to shock and paralyze the enemy rather than occupying territory. Ukraine’s government, on its knees, would cut ties with the West, one of Putin’s goals.

A Ukrainian anthropologist said the Russian population would not tolerate a bloodbath. They are two sister countries, like many Ukrainian families in Russia and vice versa.

Another risk would be the Kremlin repeating the tactic known as “little men in green”. In 2014, Russians in flagless uniforms appeared at strategic points in Crimea. It didn’t take long for them to seize power without firing a single shot. Russia annexed the peninsula afterwards.

In Moscow, opinion polls over the past 15 years show that 80% of Russians just want one friendly relationship with the Ukraine.

Ukraine wouldn’t have museum pieces floating around. Over the years, NATO has given military aid to the Ukrainian government. And in this current crisis, the United States sent there 90 tons of what they called “lethal aid” to Ukraine.

The UK has also deployed anti-missiles and is currently training the Ukrainian Armed Forces to operate such equipment. Ukraine, at least in theory, would not be able to face the Russians, but it would have everything to leave Russia with a bloody nose.

In eight years of conflict in the east, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have gained military experience. But Russia has more than twice as many troops; 15 times more fighters; nearly five times as many tanks.

Only Ukrainian soldiers are good at fighting, and Ukraine is huge. A conquest would not be easy or lasting. The financial and moral cost could be a nightmare even in victory.

Hope still stands. The Russian Armed Forces announced on Monday (31) that 9,000 soldiers from the south and west had finished their military exercises and would return to their barracks.