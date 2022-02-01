Investment May Have to Pay IR

The news worried the financial market a lot: part of the monthly income of real estate funds (FIIs) may have to pay Income Tax. Until now, these dividends from the FIIs do not pay IR and generate a monthly income. And now, what to do with these investments?

No Chat with Specialist, biweekly and live program from UOL, economist César Esperandio says that, despite the scare, it is necessary to be cautious.

Read the economist’s analysis below and watch the full program, which is a question-answer on investments exclusively for subscribers and broadcast fortnightly, on Thursdays, from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Esperandio says that this is not the time for investors to despair because of this decision by the CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission).

“It’s no use pulling your hair out or selling your shares of real estate funds at this moment, because for now nothing changes. It is clear that it is a factor of uncertainty in real estate funds, but it is not a reason for you to despair”, he said.

Understand what the CVM decision was

In the program, Esperandio explained that the case is still specific to the Maxi Renda fund (MXRF11), which has about 500,000 shareholders. “It is a very specific case of a change in the understanding of the usual practices of real estate funds that the CVM adopted in the particular case of the MXRF11 fund”, explained he, who is also from the Econoweek channel.

The CVM’s decision is about the distribution of dividends (income) made by this Maxi Renda fund, which is managed by BTG.

Esperandio explained: the CVM decided that this fund could not distribute dividends on a cash basis if it did not have an accounting profit.

The cash basis considers everything that comes in, like rents, and everything that goes out, like the expenses of that fund; the difference is the profit — and the real estate fund distributes at least 95% of that profit.

In the accounting system, the market value of the funds’ assets, including real estate, must be taken into account. And this is updated in the fund’s accounting regime.

“As the value of a property increases or decreases according to the moment of the market, this is a purely accounting profit or loss. It would be profit or loss, in fact, if the property were sold”, he explained.

According to him, this is what happened in the case of the Maxi Renda fund: it had an accounting loss, and the CVM decided that, because of this, there could be no distribution of earnings to shareholders.

“In this case of an accounting loss, the fund could not distribute in the form of earnings; it could distribute to shareholders only as amortization or reduction of shares,” he explained.

The economist says that the distribution of income is exempt from Income Tax for investors who invest in real estate funds. Amortization or reduction of quotas are treated differently in the declaration.

Decision is not final yet

For the economist, the CVM’s decision is not yet final. The company can appeal.

Another question is, if the decision is confirmed, would it be retroactive or would it go into effect from now on?

“Several other funds have already distributed income to their shareholders, even with accounting losses. Therefore, if this is applied in the last five years, for example, will investors have to rectify their Income Tax returns? Anyway, everything is still very uncertain” , declared.

What to do with quotas?

For Esperandio, it’s not the time for you to get rid of your quotas “it’s no use pulling your hair out”.

“It is important to remain calm and not sell your shares at a loss in the midst of this stress. Even if the decision is confirmed, the prices of the funds’ shares will readjust. Therefore, the best strategy when assets fall is not to undo the quotas”, he said.

