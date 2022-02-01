iOS 14.4 will allow; know how

iPhone owners have been complaining, since the beginning of the pandemic, about the iOS facial recognition system. That’s because Face ID, technology present on Apple devices since 2017, with the launch of the iPhone X, does not recognize faces that are wearing masks.

This is because the device has more precise security steps. However, in almost two years of the pandemic and the frequent use of masks, the process has become uncomfortable for many consumers, who have to resort to the numerical code to unlock their cell phones. Soon, however, this issue should be resolved.

The new trial version of the iPhone operating system, iOS 15.4 beta, has a setting that allows you to use only the eye area as Face ID recognition. Thus, the use of masks does not interfere with the unlocking.

Journalist Brandon Butch posted on his Twitter profile what the new Face ID menu will look like. According to the image, you can read that Apple warns that facial recognition using the user’s entire face is safer, but that he can still opt for eye recognition.

According to the 9to5Mac website, the novelty is only available for those who use iOS 15.4 beta on iPhones 12 and 13. That is, the problem will decrease, but it will not disappear completely for those who use an older model if Apple does not release it. for more devices.

It is worth remembering that a previous version of this update in tests with developers allowed unlocking the iPhone with a mask as long as you were using an Apple Watch paired with the cell phone.