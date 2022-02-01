Is there an ‘immunity window’ after contracting Covid-19? epidemiologist explains

Reinfection has many variables and depends on the ability of the virus to mutate

After the “tsunami” of Covid-19 cases earlier this year in the country, many people wonder if there is a “window of immunity” after contracting the virus, that is, a period when the patient is not reinfected.

Although most people create antibodies, this is not true for everyone, according to epidemiologist and professor at Unisul (University of Southern Santa Catarina) Fabiana Schuelter Trevisol.

She says that reinfection is possible when new variants appear or after a few months of the disease, or even the vaccine. “Therefore, immunity is transitory and does not guarantee permanent protection”, she reinforces.

Another factor that influences reinfection is the ability of the virus to mutate. This occurs both because it is a different subtype, which escapes acquired immunity, and because the antibody levels drop after a few months, explains the epidemiologist.

Therefore, “it is essential to follow the care guidelines: use of masks, physical distance, hand hygiene, especially in periods with many active cases, such as now. And of course, the best measure is vaccination.”

The month of January ended with 66,569 residents of Santa Catarina being monitored for suspected or positive diagnosis of the disease. It is the highest monthly record since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Necat Necat (Núcleo de Estudos de Economia Catarinense), from UFSC, which monitors the development of the disease in the state.

power of the vaccine

In addition to the virus mutations that occur with each new strain of concern, as well as the power of infectivity, another factor that influences reinfection is the amount of antibodies produced and memory cells created.

The role of the vaccine is to stimulate the immune system to create antibodies and memory cells without having to go through the disease. As the infectologist explains, the memory created by an immunizer is more effective and lasting, “because vaccines are made with some more stable parts of the virus, suffering less influence from the strain”.

Even so, the vaccine does not prevent infection, as it aims to reduce the worsening of the disease and deaths. “This is why the Ômicron variant affected many more people than at other peaks, but deaths and severe cases remain much lower than at other times,” he says.

Also according to Trevisol, patients in the ICU due to Covid or who die from the disease have an incomplete vaccination schedule or have not been vaccinated, for the most part.

“The great importance of vaccination is that the more people vaccinated, the fewer people the virus will find to infect and replicate.”

Regarding the severity of symptoms after contracting the disease twice, or even three times, science is still trying to find answers.

“The severity of the case is influenced by the individual’s characteristics — age, comorbidities, immunity, as well as the viral agent — viral load, strain involved, etc.”

When will the next peak of the disease be?

The next peak of the pandemic in Brazil is close, according to projections from a global research center linked to the University of Washington, in the United States.

Studies by the IHME (The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation) indicate that Brazil and Santa Catarina should face a new wave in mid-February.

On the institute’s website, the scenario of the pandemic in Brazil and Santa Catarina can be seen until May. According to the professor, it is also possible that the pandemic will lose strength after the next wave, but “a high rate of vaccine coverage worldwide is necessary to prevent the emergence of new strains”.