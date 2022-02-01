Itaú job vacancies in more than 10 states; send your resume

One of the largest private banks in the country, the Itaú Unibanco, has a new open selection process. The institution opened mid-level vacancies and higher for different positions and in more than 10 Brazilian states.

With more than 90 thousand employees, Banco Itaú wants to expand its employee base. Therefore, the company offers 105 job openings for the following positions: sales executive, commercial consultant, analyst pricing junior, commercial executive, back-end software engineer, among others.

In terms of locations, the offers are available in the following states: Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Tocantins, Ceará, Paraná, Pernambuco, Paraíba, Bahia, Goiás, Amazonas, Mato Grosso do Sul, in addition to the Federal District.

How to participate in the Itaú Unibanco selection

Those interested in participating in the Itaú bank selection process should, first, register their professional curriculum at this address. Then, just return to the job portal and select the one that best suits your professional profile.

In some of them it is possible to check the assignments, salaries, working hours, additional benefits, areas of specialization, as well as requirements and conditions. It is worth noting that the number of vacancies offered may change without prior notice by the recruiter.