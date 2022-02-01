It’s easier to eradicate poverty than to subsidize gasoline, says Guedes – 01/02/2022

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, denied today the possibility of creating a fund to subsidize the price of gasoline, and said that it would be easier to eradicate poverty.

“It may be that diesel can advance a little more, but about gasoline? We are in transition to a green economy, to OECD, to a digital economy. Should we be subsidizing gasoline?”, he asked during an event held by Credit Suisse bank. “A first version [desse possível fundo] talked about R$ 120 billion, three times what the Bolsa Família was. It is easier to eradicate poverty than to subsidize gasoline.”

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), had already said yesterday that a subsidy fund would not be part of the PEC of Fuels, a measure studied by the government to control the price of these products. According to Lira, the project should focus only on diesel oil.

The proposal is being designed so that it can reduce taxes levied on fuels without requiring compensation. The plan was initially prepared without the participation of the economic team.

Guedes defended structural reforms and the privatization of Petrobras as possible measures. According to him, the transfer of the company to the private sector could increase the extraction and, therefore, the supply of oil in the international market, lowering prices.

“We are not allowing the realization of our growth potential, we are poor by choice”, he declared.

According to the minister, Brazil has been observing structural gains in revenue. Therefore, according to him, the government could take from 10% to 20% of these gains and pass them on to tax cuts, whether on fuel or on the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI).

Guedes also said that the decision on possible limitation of ICMS (Imposto sobre Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços) on fuels, a state tax, will be political. He also pondered that it is welcome to think of a tax ceiling.

High in fuels

Last week, the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) reported that the liter of gasoline reached, for the first time, the value of R$ 8. The registration was made in Angra dos Reis, in Rio de Janeiro. Fuel rose 45.9% in 2021, according to data from the agency.

The prices of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas (LPG) in Brazil depend on two volatile factors, that is, they change easily: the price of oil and the dollar exchange rate.

The price of oil interferes with the value of fuels in the domestic market, mainly because, since 2016, Petrobras’ price policy follows the price of a barrel. Thus, when the price of oil rises, the company also readjusts the prices of fuels in refineries.

As oil is traded in dollars, the exchange rate between the US currency and the real also has an impact on prices charged.

‘Transition to a green economy’

Although the minister cited a transition to a more sustainable economy as a reason for not subsidizing fossil fuel, new rules encourage the generation of dirty energy in the country.

The law that allowed Eletrobras to be privatized requires the construction of gas-fired thermoelectric plants, and, recently, an incentive for coal-fired plants in Santa Catarina was also approved.

According to experts, the construction and use of more polluting thermoelectric plants is not necessarily bad for the system. But the way in which these incentives are being granted, according to them, is wrong and harms the consumer, possibly making the electricity bill more expensive.

*With Reuters