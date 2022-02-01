It’s ‘premature’ to declare victory against Covid-19, says WHO director | coronavirus

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said this Tuesday (1st) that it is “premature” to celebrate victory against Covid-19 and abandon the effort being made to stop the transmission of the virus.

“We are concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that, because of vaccines and because of the high transmissibility and lower severity of the omicron, prevention of transmission is no longer possible and is no longer necessary. Nothing could be further from the truth,” warned the WHO director.

Tedros recalled that the virus will continue to evolve and that countries need to remain vigilant. “Keep testing, watching and sequencing. We cannot fight this virus if we don’t know what it is doing,” he said.

The WHO director highlighted that since the omicron was first identified 10 weeks ago, almost 90 million cases have been reported to the WHO, more than in the whole of 2020. And that we are now starting to see an increase very worrying in the deaths.

“More transmission means more deaths. We are not asking any country to return to lockdown, but we are asking countries to protect their people using all tools, not just vaccines,” Adhanom warned.

Countries Haven’t Reached Omicron Peak

The WHO also warned that the wave of infections with the omicron variant has not yet peaked in many countries.

Asked about Denmark’s decision to lift all restrictions to contain the spread, technical lead Maria van Kerkhove warned that many countries had not yet reached the peak of omicron cases and suggested that measures be eased slowly.

Emergencies chief Mike Ryan added that as countries are at different stages of the pandemic, no one should blindly follow another. He stressed that “if you open doors quickly, you have to be ready to close them quickly too”.