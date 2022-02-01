Jeep Commander Flex is a good option, despite consumption

The Jeep Commander is being successful in the national market. With almost 4,000 sold in 2021, when it appeared at the end of August, it has been gaining ground every day.

Currently with a waiting list for six months, the Commander is presented here in its access version, the Limited T270, which starts at R$212,990.

Well equipped and without options, the Limited is a good calling card for Jeep’s seven-seater SUV, equipped with a 1.3 Turbo engine with up to 185 horsepower.

With a six-speed automatic transmission, the Commander Flex could be more efficient, something that makes the diesel version, already evaluated by NA, a more pleasant option, despite the higher price.

on the outside…

The Commander Limited T270 has a well-crafted look, highlighting the darkened full LED headlights and silver grille details, which give a good impression of quality.

Chrome details that surround the windows and mirrors, as well as the glossy black on the pillars and roof, make the entry-level Commander a more appreciable car.

It still draws attention for the darkened windows on the sides with gray details, but the “Commander” emblem with bronze friezes, reinforce the car’s premium proposal.

The alloy wheels are 18-inch rims and partially diamond-coated with gloss black. They’re pretty, but they don’t stand out as much as Commander Overland’s.

Inside…

The interior of the Jeep Commander Limited does not lack in relation to the Overland version, having a panel covered in brown Suede leather, which gives it a certain air of luxury.

Furthermore, appliqués in shiny bronze with a glossy gray coating and harmonious texture in the whole, please.

Glossy black details and bronze-threaded leather are featured as well. The new Jeep steering wheel is very complete and has a good grip.

The digital cluster, on the other hand, only fails to reduce the size of the displays when the on-board computer is activated, otherwise it is very complete and configurable.

The multimedia Uconnect has a good 10.1-inch screen and many features, such as GPS, Android Auto, CarPlay and Alexa, with activation of vehicle commands by voice.

It also stands out for its 4G internet access with Wi-Fi, in addition to remote services and a reversing camera. There is also dual zone air conditioning and reversing camera adjustment. The sound is reasonable.

The seats are comfortable and the driver’s seat is electrically adjustable in 8 positions. At the back, the modularity is great, with distance and backrest adjustments in the second row.

It gives access to the third row, with adjustable backrests as well. For those who go there, there are no air vents like in the second row, but the air conditioning is strong enough to get there.

Ventilation adjustment at the back reinforces the climate when the car is full. In the tested car, the back of the passenger seat backrest was torn apart.

We didn’t notice it in the pick-up, but the dealership fixed it. This does not detract from the car, by the way, as we do not know the source of the problem.

In addition, the Limited could have a panoramic sunroof, as it is a very complete version. As an example, it even has an automatic lid on the luggage compartment.

This has 223 liters with seven seats or 661 liters with five seats. Overall, the Limited pack is good, having a lot more items, described below.

Through streets and roads…

The Jeep Commander T270 is equipped with a four-cylinder GSE 1.3 Turbo engine, whose volume is the same as the competitor H5Ht (M282) from Renault.

With turbocharging and direct fuel injection, the GSE 1.3 Turbo has a good calibration, which we suspect is the most Stellantis has managed to get out of it.

The reason is that small engines generate high combustion temperatures and the fuel is used not only to burn, but also to reduce the intensity of the burn.

This is what also increases consumption, making an engine that should be economical, ends up becoming a spender, despite all the technology on board.

In the case of the GSE 1.3 Turbo, it behaves with a higher consumption, especially in ethanol, making 6.7 km/l in the city and 9.5 km/l on the highway, with an empty car.

As for gasoline, it also did less than Inmetro in the city, with an average of 9.5 km/l, but on the road it yielded 13.2 km/l, expected in a car of this size and proposal. Remembering that this is in a coastal city, totally flat, where we do all our tests.

With an Aisin six-speed automatic transmission, the Jeep Commander Flex has good throttle responses, thanks to the fast filling of the turbine and good low-end torque.

There are 180 horsepower on gasoline and 185 horsepower on ethanol, both at 5,750 rpm. Torque, independent of fuel, is 27.5 kgfm from 1,750 rpm.

That’s the same RPM as the Commander Diesel, albeit with a little less torque. With front-wheel drive, it dispenses with the cumbersome permanent traction system.

In this, the Commander has great output, going from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.9 seconds. With the strength of the GSE 1.3 Turbo, the Jeep SUV becomes more agile, quickly reaching 6,000 rpm at the exits.

In Sport mode, it actually gets a lot smarter, earning performance points. Using the paddle shifts, the Commander also pleases when accelerating.

When overtaking, he climbs with an easy turn and fulfills the mission without complaining. However, on long climbs, the engine tends to be very full, as there are only six gears.

A feature that we notice when riding the Flex, already seen in the Diesel, is that when accelerating, there is a vibration in the front wheels. In some brands, owners claim to be from the homokinetics.

In the two tested examples, both with low mileage, this feeling was clear. The reader who already has the car in his garage, if he wishes, can comment on this.

Even so, the Commander is pleasant to drive, not only because of the good engine performance, but also because of the dynamic behavior.

With a well-adjusted suspension for Brazil, the Jeep SUV proves that the development was complete here. It absorbs irregularities well and the finish is tight, not vibrating.

In curves, there is a slight tendency to lean, but this is due to the adjustment for more softness and comfort, than for firmness and performance.

The set of 18 rim wheels with 55 series 235 tires helps a lot too. The brakes are also well calibrated, as is the electric steering, which is light and precise.

With good content, it brings adaptive cruise control, lane alert with correction and rear traffic alert, among others, which help to avoid accidents and provide more safety.

An interesting feature is blocking the exit of the car with any door open. However, Commander’s doors need to be literally slammed to close properly.

In addition, the car pleased a lot in this evaluation and you can’t wish for more in Otto cycle motorization, except for a 4Xe hybrid option, which will not be long in coming.

For you…

The Commander Limited Flex is an entry-level version, but (well) far from basic. In addition, it does not have any options, whether internal items or even color. You choose, you take.

This is rare in cars of traditional brands and in Jeep itself, you fall out of your chair if you configure Renegade and Compass. This is already a good advantage when buying.

In a very generous package, including Start&Stop, automatic parking, wireless charger, among others, it even lacked a panoramic sunroof to close the bill.

On the market, the Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 (R$ 223,990) is more expensive and incomplete. The Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 (R$ 199,990) is even closer, however, without the same standard as the Jeep Commander.

So, with a very generous entry option, the Jeep Commander Limited T270 becomes a really attractive option in this 7-seater segment. It is worth it? Yes, certainly.

Measurements and numbers…

Jeep Commander Limited T270 2022 Technical Data Sheet

Engine/Transmission

Number of cylinders – 4 in line, turbo

Engine capacity – 1,332 cm³

Power – 180/185 hp at 5,750 rpm (gasoline/ethanol)

Torque – 27.5 kgfm at 1,750 rpm (gasoline/ethanol)

Transmission – 6-speed automatic with shift lever and paddle shifts

Performance

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h – 9.9 seconds

Maximum speed – 202 km/h

Rotation at 110 km/h – 2,200 rpm

Urban consumption – 6.7/9.9 km/liter (ethanol/gasoline)

Road consumption – 9.5/13.2 km/liter (ethanol/gasoline)

Suspension/Steering

Front – McPherson/Rear – Multilink

electrical

brakes

Front and rear discs with ABS and EDB

Wheels/Tires

Alloy 18″ with 235/55 R18 tires

Dimensions/Weights/Capabilities

Length – 4,769 mm

Width – 1,859 mm (without mirrors)

Height – 1,682 mm

Wheelbase – 2,794 mm

Weight in running order – 1,685 kg

Tank – 61 liters

Trunk – 233 liters (7L) 661 (5L)

Price: BRL 212,990

Jeep Commander Limited T270 Flex 2022 – Photo Gallery