Jeff Bezos injects $3 billion into startup dedicated to ‘defeating death’

On January 19, billionaire Jeff Bezos invested around $3 billion in the Silicon Valley startup, which is dedicated to anti-aging research. Called Alto Labs, the company aims to “defeat death” through biological reprogramming. In addition to Bezos, other billionaires should invest in the initiative, such as the Russian-Israeli Yuri Milner, founder of Digital Sky Technologies.

The project recruited Hal Barron, the former scientific director of pharmaceuticals GlaxoSmithKline, who has now been chosen as the CEO of Altos Lab. In addition, some Nobel Prize winners are involved in the project and have also been recruited to work at Alto Labs. Are they:

Shinya Yamanaka: winner of the 2012 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his work in stem cell research;

winner of the 2012 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his work in stem cell research; Jennifer Doudna: one of the 2020 Nobel Prize winners in Chemistry. She is recognized for her role in the development of the gene editing tool.

The biological reprogramming proposed by the startup is a method that is essentially dedicated to rejuvenating cells after they are old. Furthermore, in theory, cells could repair the body as it ages and even cure age-related diseases. However, only time will show whether the project will be effective.

