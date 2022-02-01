Jessilane, Natália and Rodrigo are on the BBB 22’s Paredão and family members comment on strategies | BBB22

Jessilane, Natália and Rodrigo are on the second Paredão of BBB 22 and are fighting to stay in the game. Outside the house, the relatives of the walled-in people comment on what they thought about the formation of the Paredão.

The biology teacher’s family was surprised by the sister’s nomination. Caroline assesses that her sister’s game is ok, but that the biologist still hasn’t been able to find herself: “She’s still not as open as she could be for a few reasons. She can’t fit in due to lack of space.. So I think her game is good, but not how she would like it to be.”

The Biology teacher’s sister believes that, if the vote had not been open, Jessilane would have escaped: “They wouldn’t have voted for her, some were influenced by the number of votes, others not to upset another participant, they ended up voting for her. If it had been in the Confessional, I believe people would not have voted for her as she did.”

Like Jessilane’s relatives, Natália’s family also did not expect the Minas Gerais woman to go to Paredão again: “It surprised”, said the mother of the nail designer.

For Daniela, there is no difference between the first and second Paredão, everything is very painful. She believes that her daughter is being persecuted for several reasons and commented on facing allies in the hot seat: “It was very painful to have to choose close people, but back in the house, everyone who approaches her will send her to Paredão.”

For Diogo, Rodrigo’s brother, the brother knows how to read the game: “Rodrigo has an excellent game read. He was already saying that the Popcorns needed to unite against the Disney group. The problem has been the other participants who are fearful. People need to understand that when your life is about fighting and winning, you have no other option. You won’t be able to live any other way than fighting.”

The commercial manager’s brother believes that Rodrigo, coming back from the spotlight, will go all out on Arthur Aguiar and Douglas Silva. And he comments that if he could choose someone to face Paredão, instead of his brother, it would be the carioca: “I would choose the DG. As we see everything that happens, he has already shown no loyalty.”

