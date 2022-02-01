João de Deus sentenced to four more years in prison

Under house arrest, the self-styled medium known as “John of God” was sentenced today to another four years in prison for sexual violation through fraud. The defense can appeal the sentence.
The conviction is due to a crime that occurred in 2018, in which a woman was the victim. According to the determination of the Court of Justice of the State of Goiás, the false medium must compensate the victim in R$ 20,000 for moral damages.
THE UOL contacted the defense of João de Deus, which had not responded until the last update of this report.
More than 100 years of condemnation
This is the sixth conviction of João de Deus, being the fifth for sexual crimes during consultations in Abadiânia de Goiás.
Read the history of previous convictions:
- Illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a restricted-use weapon: 3 years of imprisonment;
- Sexual rape and rape of vulnerable: 19 years and 4 months of imprisonment;
- Rape committed against five women: 40 years of imprisonment;
- Rape in 10 cases, of which nine were refused: 2 years and 6 months of imprisonment;
- Rape and rape of vulnerable: to 44 years and 6 months in prison.