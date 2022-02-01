João de Deus sentenced to four more years in prison

John of God in penitentiary record. His convictions add up to more than 100 years in prison. Image: Publicity / Civil Police of Goiás

Under house arrest, the self-styled medium known as “John of God” was sentenced today to another four years in prison for sexual violation through fraud. The defense can appeal the sentence.

The conviction is due to a crime that occurred in 2018, in which a woman was the victim. According to the determination of the Court of Justice of the State of Goiás, the false medium must compensate the victim in R$ 20,000 for moral damages.

THE UOL contacted the defense of João de Deus, which had not responded until the last update of this report.

More than 100 years of condemnation

This is the sixth conviction of João de Deus, being the fifth for sexual crimes during consultations in Abadiânia de Goiás.

Read the history of previous convictions: