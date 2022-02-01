José Alberto Simonetti is elected national president of the OAB – News

The federal counselor of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) for Amazonas, José Alberto Simonetti, 43, was elected, this Monday (31), the new national president of the institution. The Federal Council of the Order elected the lawyer with 77 valid votes, one null and two blank.





Simonetti’s slate was registered with the support of 26 sections of the OAB. Beto Simonetti, as he is known, is a criminal lawyer and has a postgraduate degree in Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure from Ufam (Federal University of Amazonas). In his fourth term as federal adviser to the OAB for Amazonas, Beto Simonetti was re-elected in November 2021 to begin his fifth term this year.

In a speech after the election, Simonetti said that the management’s priority will be to rescue the dignity of the Law Firm. “We need to provide decent working conditions, from lawyers from the hinterland and swamps to lawyers from the modern avenues of large centers. May the humblest lawyers have the same working conditions as those in Faria Lima, Barra and Lago Sul” , said the new president of the Order.





The following federal councilors were also elected to the national board of the OAB:

• Rafael Horn (Santa Catarina), vice president;

• Sayury Otoni (Espírito Santo), general secretary;

• Milena Gama (Rio Grande do Norte), assistant secretary-general;

• Leonardo Campos (Mato Grosso), treasurer director.





Beto Simonetti has already been director-general of the Escola Nacional da Advocacia, deputy magistrate-general, ombudsman-general of the OAB system and secretary-general of the Federal Council. He also acted, within the National OAB, for the approval of the project that would become the Law of Abuse of Authority.