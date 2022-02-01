Key Report Revelations That Could Seal Boris Johnson’s Future as Prime Minister

Newly published report says there was a “leadership failure” in the face of parties that took place during the lockdown

The civil investigation surrounding the fraternizations held at the UK government headquarters at a time when the country’s population was in lockdown was made public this Monday (1/31). The ramifications of that report could seal Boris Johnson’s future as prime minister, although he has so far resisted pressure to resign.

The so-called Sue Gray report attributed to a “failure of leadership and judgment” the fact that parties were held in Downing Street at the strictest times of strict social distancing restrictions.

Public servant Sue Gray investigated the circumstances of 16 events – three of which had not yet come to the public’s attention – between May 2020 and April 2021. All took place in Downing Street or in ministerial offices, plus one that took place inside the Department of Education.

These events include a drink meeting in the Downing Street garden – which Johnson attended – on 20 May 2020 and also a celebration of Johnson’s birthday in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020. .

