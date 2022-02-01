Key Report Revelations That Could Seal Boris Johnson’s Future as Prime Minister

7 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Newly published report says there was a “leadership failure” in the face of parties that took place during the lockdown

The civil investigation surrounding the fraternizations held at the UK government headquarters at a time when the country’s population was in lockdown was made public this Monday (1/31). The ramifications of that report could seal Boris Johnson’s future as prime minister, although he has so far resisted pressure to resign.

The so-called Sue Gray report attributed to a “failure of leadership and judgment” the fact that parties were held in Downing Street at the strictest times of strict social distancing restrictions.

Public servant Sue Gray investigated the circumstances of 16 events – three of which had not yet come to the public’s attention – between May 2020 and April 2021. All took place in Downing Street or in ministerial offices, plus one that took place inside the Department of Education.

These events include a drink meeting in the Downing Street garden – which Johnson attended – on 20 May 2020 and also a celebration of Johnson’s birthday in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020. .

Of that total, 12 are now being criminally investigated by the London Police. In the remaining four cases, the conclusion is that there is no reason for criminal investigation.

In front of Parliament, the prime minister apologized again for the episodes. “I apologize for the things we didn’t get right and the way the matter has been handled. It’s no use saying things were done within the rules and it’s no use saying the people (of Downing Street) were working hard. This pandemic has been difficult for everyone. We ask people to make extraordinary sacrifices and I understand the public’s anger. But it’s not enough to apologize. We have to look in the mirror and learn. (…) I fully accept Sue Gray’s findings and her recommendation that we learn and act now”.

“We are making changes to the way Downing Street and the Cabinet Offices work so that we can get on with the work I was elected to do,” he concluded.

In response, opposition leader Keir Starmer spearheaded the call – backed by some in Johnson’s own party – for him to step down.

“The prime minister treated us like fools,” Starmer said, adding that he was “a man who is not ashamed” for not offering to resign and saying Johnson was “hiding behind” the ongoing police investigation.

The Labor Party (opposition) also stated that “there is no doubt that the prime minister is the subject of a criminal investigation”, as evidence indicates that he was present at at least three of the events that are in the police’s sights ( Johnson declined to say whether he was present at a fourth event, which reportedly took place in his apartment.)

Johnson reacted by saying that “the report has absolutely nothing to back up the nonsense he (Starmer) has just been talking about.”

Credit, Average PA photo caption, In addition to Sue Gray’s report (above), there is an ongoing criminal investigation at the police.

“I have complete confidence in the police and I hope they complete their work,” he added.

The report’s criticisms

“Under the context of the pandemic, when the government asked citizens to accept broad restrictions on their lives, some of the behavior around these encounters is difficult to justify,” Sue Gray wrote in her report.

“At least some of the meetings in question represent a serious failure to meet not only the high standards expected of those working at the heart of government, but also the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.”

She also concluded that “it seems that very little thought was given to what was happening in the country in assessing whether these get togethers were appropriate, (as to the) risk they posed to public health and how they might be viewed by the public.”

The strongest conclusion is that “there were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of Number 10 (a way of referring to the seat of government) and by ministerial offices at different times. Some of these events should not have been able to happen. Others should not have have been able to evolve as they did.”

Gray also pointed out that binge drinking at some of the get-togethers “is not appropriate in a professional setting at any time.”

Sue Gray and her team interviewed 70 individuals, but none of them were named.

The investigation also examined emails, WhatsApp and SMS messages, photographs and records of entry and exit from offices and offices.

The report does not detail whether individual events (among the 12 highlighted) were within the stipulated rules of the lockdown, as the episodes are still being investigated by the police. It is possible that more details will be made public later.

Credit, UK Government photo caption, Boris Johnson in the so-called Cabinet Room, pictured on July 29, 2019, when he assumed power; there would have been a birthday party for the prime minister during the pandemic

In interviews, Gray said he found that members of the government team wished they had been able to raise criticism of the behavior they witnessed, but felt unable to “challenge that misconduct.”

She also pointed out that many people were having to work in person, despite the government’s appeal for the population to work from home during the lockdown months.

Under the government-imposed Coronavirus Act, misconduct is punishable by a fine in the UK.

Before the prime minister’s speech on Monday, a spokesman for the president said Johnson did not think he had broken the law.

Johnson has also made it clear that he does not intend to resign.

But if pressure from the scandal grows, it is possible that lawmakers from his own Conservative party will try to remove him, especially if the police investigation proves too damaging.

Even before Monday’s report, several high-ranking members of the Conservative Party had called for Johnson’s removal – which could eventually lead to a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.

In such a vote, Johnson would need a simple majority of votes from his party to remain in power.

Such a vote could be requested if at least 15% of elected Conservative lawmakers write a letter saying they no longer have confidence in the prime minister.

Considering that there are currently 359 Conservatives in Parliament, it would be necessary for 54 of them to sign the order.

On Monday night (local time), after meetings with the Conservative Party, a parliamentarian heard by the BBC said that it is still far from those 54 signatures.

The BBC learned that Johnson promised his supporters much closer relations between the government and the party’s lawmakers and that he would publish the full content of Sue Gray’s report (since, due to the police investigation, only a part of the findings were revealed. ). One lawmaker said he considers that Boris Johnson is currently on “probation”.

Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, survived a no-confidence vote in December 2018 but ended up resigning six months later.