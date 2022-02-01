Kiosk owner where Congolese worked must be heard this Tuesday at the Homicide Division | Rio de Janeiro

Agents from the Rio Homicide Division should hear, this Tuesday (1st), the owner of a kiosk on Barra da Tijuca beach, in the West Zone of Rio, where Congolese Moïze Kabamgabe worked as an attendant.

The young man was beaten to death after collecting a late payment. His body was found tied to a ladder in the kiosk.

Moïse’s family was this Monday (31) with the OAB Human Rights Commission, which will monitor the case.

This Tuesday morning, Mayor Eduardo Paes said that the boy’s death is unacceptable and that the city is following the case. “The murder of Moïse Kabamgabe is unacceptable and revolting. I am sure that the police authorities will act with the priority and rigor necessary to bring us the necessary clarifications and punish those responsible. The city is following the case”, said Paes.

The forensic examination on Moïse’s body indicates that the cause of death was trauma to the chest, with pulmonary contusion, caused by a blunt force.

The IML report says that Moíze’s lungs had bleeding areas of contusion and also traces of bronchoaspiration of blood.

Moïse, 24, came to Brazil in 2014 with his mother and brothers, as a political refugee, to escape war and hunger. He worked daily at a kiosk near Posto 8, in Barra da Tijuca.

The family said the kiosk man owed Moïse two days’ pay and that when the Congolese went to collect he was beaten to death.

1 of 1 Ivana Lay, mother of Moïse Kabamgabe, young Congolese killed in Barra da Tijuca — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Ivana Lay, mother of Moïse Kabamgabe, young Congolese killed in Barra da Tijuca — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The body was buried at the Irajá Cemetery, in the North Zone of Rio, on Sunday (30). The burial was marked by protests. Moïse’s family called for justice.

“My son grew up here, studied here. All his friends are Brazilian. But today is shame. He died in Brazil. I want justice,” said Ivana Lay, Moïse’s mother.

“A person from another country who came to your country to be welcomed. And you’re going to kill him because he asked for his salary? Why did he say, ‘You owe me’?” asked Chadrac Kembilu, Moïse’s cousin.

The assaults reportedly lasted at least 15 minutes and were recorded by the kiosk’s security cameras. Moïse was beaten by men who, according to witnesses, used pieces of wood and a baseball bat.

“The beginning of the recording I saw is him complaining to the kiosk manager. A few minutes later, the manager took a piece of wood to threaten him. Until then, he was just backing off. And the guy went after him. How was he claiming something, he took a chair and bent over to defend himself. He didn’t attack anyone. The manager called a crowd that was in front of the kiosk. Until then there was only one sitting”, said Yannick Kamanda, the victim’s cousin.

According to the family member, the attacks got worse.

“A crowd came who threw him to the ground, trying to give him a rear naked choke. A few more people came to beat him with wood, another came with a rope, tied his hands and legs behind him, passed the rope around his neck. He was tied to the rear naked choke, being beaten. Taking punches and a baseball bat in the ribs. Until he passed out”, said the cousin.

According to the account of the cousin who saw the images, the day’s work continued, even with Moïse’s death.

“They left and only the kiosk manager was left. And he was lying on the floor, as if nothing was happening. Working, attending to the customer. And the body there”, said Yannick.

Relatives only learned of the death on Tuesday morning (25), almost 12 hours after the crime.

Police listen to witnesses

The Capital Homicide Police Department, which is investigating the case, is analyzing security camera footage to try to clarify the crime.