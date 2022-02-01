Largest turbofan engine in the world, GE9X receives billion-dollar order

GE9X engine, developed for the Boeing 777X





Qatar Airways and GE Aviation today announced a new order for GE9X engines as part of the global launch order for up to 50 Boeing 777-8 freighters.

The commitment, which includes power for the 34 firm orders for the 777-8 plus 16 purchase right options, also includes engines for the current version GE90 for the additional order of two Boeing 777 freighters.

The total order value with GE is more than $6.8 billion at list price, including spare engines, the reorder for the two GE90-115B engines, and a TrueChoice services contract to cover maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of engines.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “As operators of the Boeing 777 family, including the global launch customer for the Boeing 777-8 Freighter aircraft, we are delighted to have GE as our partner and these contracts for engines GE further consolidate the strong relationship between Qatar Airways and GE.”

The GE9X is the most powerful and economical turbofan in the world, and also the largest in diameter ever made in aviation history, similar to the fuselage diameter of the Boeing 737. The GE9X still offers the lowest NOx emissions in its class and is the quietest GE engine ever produced. Like all GE commercial engines, both the GE9X and GE90 are compatible with any approved sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Incorporating a suite of GE-exclusive propulsion technologies, the GE9X delivers up to 10% less specific fuel consumption compared to the engine it replaces. It builds on the heritage of the pioneering GE90 engine and offers a combination of power and efficiency unmatched in the freighter market.

The GE90 engine family is the exclusive engine for Boeing’s 777-300ER, 777-200LR and 777 Freighter aircraft. Since entering service in 1995, the GE90 engine has accumulated over 108 million flight hours and is among the most reliable in the industry, with a world-class dispatch reliability rate of 99.98%.

IHI Corporation, Safran Aircraft Engines, Safran Aero Boosters and MTU Aero Engines AG are participants in the GE9X engine program.

