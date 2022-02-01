Lawyer for boy who had a cut belly says couple was attacked in Guarapari

Material found by the PM at Praia do Ermitão, in Guarapari. Credit: Photo by A Gazeta reader

In a note, the young people’s relatives reported that “their children were victims of a criminal and violent action carried out by still unknown third parties, during a luau that they held for two on that date and location (Praia do Ermitão).”

According to the lawyer, there is no doubt about the attack. “Given the level of injury, they were attacked. Both were badly injured and she was discharged first. He remains hospitalized but is recovering. They were victims of more than one person,” he said.

The young people are in love, says Machado, and they went to the beach to have a luau. “On Tuesday (18), he would go to the United States. Now you will have to stay and take care of your health”, added the lawyer.

The couple was alone on the beach. They reported that an IPhone-branded cell phone was taken, in addition to cards, about R$80 in cash and had their personal belongings searched.

The lawyer clarified that neither of them is a medical student. “She finished high school and is doing pre-university exams. He is a university student in the field of technology,” he said.

HOW EVERYTHING HAPPENS, ACCORDING TO THE COUPLE

To the lawyer, the young woman reported that she does not remember what happened and that she only regained consciousness after the attack. She says she woke up to the noise of her cell phone, which was on the sand. “It was her mother calling, to whom she asked for help. She also, when she saw her boyfriend’s situation, went to the guardhouse in the park and asked for help. They called for help,” she explained.

According to Machado, the boy lost part of his intestine. “He was found by the police in the sand on the beach. But he is already well, he is in an apartment in the hospital, recovering,” he explained.

Regarding the young woman, he said that she is very shaken. “She was discharged and has been recollected. You are very ashamed of the situation,” she said.

The two will be heard by the police later this week. “There is already an inquiry into what happened and they will testify this week. They were attacked, but they don’t know by how many people, they don’t remember”, points out the lawyer.

CONFIDENTIALITY AFTER THE FACTS

In a statement, the young people’s families said they preferred to keep the attack a secret to give the two some time to recover.

“Understandably, the families of the young people, in common agreement, have preferred to keep the facts confidential until now, with the sole objective of preserving the victims’ identity and guaranteeing them an adequate environment for the necessary emotional and physical recovery, given that who undeniably suffered too much physical and psychological violence when they were victims of the crime, now made public”, says the text.

He also adds that the couple has received all the necessary medical and hospital care and is in the process of recovery. “We trust in the investigations carried out by the 5th Regional Civil Police Precinct of Guarapari and we hope that those responsible for the crime are found and punished”, informs the note.

Occurrence report on the case of a young man found with a cut on his belly on Guarapari beach. Credit: Photo reader A Gazeta

WHAT THE OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS SAY

In the Ciodes report, which sent a vehicle to the Anchieta Maternity Hospital, it is reported that a woman arrived at the scene with a cut on her hand, legs and a bruise on her head. The holidays would be “due to a fight she had with her boyfriend”.

In the Military Police Occurrence Bulletin, it is described that the service provided by the police took place at 9:26 am on January 16. They attended an occurrence at the Anchieta Maternity Hospital, “to verify a situation of light bodily injury”, involving a young woman.

To the police, she reported that she was in Praia do Morro, in Guarapari, with her 20-year-old friend and that after using narcotics, she couldn’t remember anything else.

“However, when her consciousness returned, she remembers that she was being rescued by her parents, and her body had several bruises and cuts, and her friend had a deep cut in the region of the abdomen, being rescued to Hospital São Lucas, in Vitória”, says the text of the incident report.

It is also added that the police have guided the young woman and her family members “to take the necessary measures”, says the text.

AID PROVIDED BY FIREMEN

By note, the Military Fire Department explained that it was called to attend to an occurrence of a stab wound, around 4:40 am on January 15, at Parque do Morro da Pescaria, in Praia do Morro, in Guarapari. The team arrived at the scene and had to walk about a kilometer along a trail to find the injured young man.

“The male victim was also being treated by Samu rescuers. The young man had a blunt wound to the head and evisceration, with a hemorrhagic condition. With the support of an ATV, the injured man was removed and left in the Samu ambulance by the military , with the support of park employees”, says the text of the note

REQUEST FOR HELP TO THE PARK WATCHMAN

The Municipality of Guarapari informed, also by note, that the night watchman of Morro da Pescaria Park was approached with the request for help of a woman, who claimed to be accompanied by an injured boy in Praia do Ermitão.

“The guard called the park administration and soon contact was made with the Military Police and the Fire Department. The boy was rescued by Samu and Firefighters. the city hall has been collaborating with the work of the Civil Police, through video surveillance images and testimonials from employees”, says the text of the note.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Civil Police are investigating the case of a 20-year-old man who was rescued with a deep cut in his belly, with his intestines exposed, in the early hours of January 16, at Ermitão beach, in Guarapari.

The case gained social media this Sunday (30), when many mismatched versions on the subject were shared. the Gazette then went to the police to get the correct information about the investigation.

The young couple has not yet been heard by the Civil Police, which should happen this week. Through a note, PC confirmed that the case is being investigated by the Division of Homicide and Protection of the Person (DHPP) of Guarapari. Their names were not released.

So far, according to the police statement, “there is no way to say that the woman was involved in the facts.” It was also informed that “no suspect has been detained and that details of the investigation will not be released, for the time being”, according to the Civil Police note.

The boy was rescued by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) to the State Hospital of Urgency and Emergency (HEUE) – former São Lucas -, in Vitória, where he was admitted around 7:30 am on January 16. He was later transferred to Vitória Apart Hospital, where he remains hospitalized.

For the Gazettethe hospital informed, in a note, that “the patient in question has been admitted to the hospital since January 16, after undergoing prior care in another unit. He is still hospitalized, but the hospital is not authorized to provide information clinics and their health status.