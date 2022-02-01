Learn how to consult Pasep by CPF

The PIS is intended for workers in the private sector, who work in the CLT system, receiving the benefit through Caixa Econômica Federal. already the pasep It is intended for public servants and its payment is made through Banco do Brasil.

As our focus here is precisely the Pasep public, we are going to show you the step-by-step procedure to check your allowance. From February 15th, public servants begin to receive their benefit.

Anyone who worked at least 30 days in 2020 is entitled. Another important factor is being registered with Pasep for at least five years. Below, see the step-by-step guide to quickly consult your Pasep.

How to consult the Pasep

1st step

The first thing to do is enter the Banco do Brasil app or website. Then you will need to access the Pasep queries page.

2nd step

On the page, enter your Pasep registration number or Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF), date of birth and confirm that you are not a robot by checking the box.

3rd step

After filling in all the data, click on the “Confirm” option. From then on, you will have access to your Pasep data. The amount paid in allowance is up to one minimum wage. This will depend on the number of months worked.

The public servant who worked every month in 2020 will be entitled to the minimum wage, which is R$ 1,212.00, according to this year’s adjustment. For those who worked only one month, for example, the value of the Pasep is R$ 101.00 and so on.

It is also possible to check if you are entitled directly through the federal government website and in the Pis/Pasep option. It is worth mentioning that it is necessary to have the login and password for those who already have a registration on the site.