Left parties hold ‘technical meeting’ to try to put together a federation proposal | Elections 2022

Representatives of PT, PSB, PCdoB and PV met this Monday (31), in a virtual meeting, to start discussing the program and the statute of an eventual federation that will bring together the acronyms for the next few years.

The “technical meeting”, as it was called by the participants, is another step towards the union of the parties for the 2022 elections. do not need to merge the directories.

The law authorizing the creation of party federations was approved by Congress, vetoed by Jair Bolsonaro and restored by parliamentarians in 2021.

Under the current rule, the deadline for the subtitles to formalize the federation request is until March 1st. The PT has already called the Supreme Court to ask for an extension of that date – which would give the parties extra time to cut corners on regional candidacies.

This Monday’s meeting lasted almost two hours and brought together PT presidents, Gleisi Hoffmann; from PSB, Carlos Siqueira; from the PCdoB, Luciana Santos, and from the PV, José Luiz Penna (PV), in addition to the leader of the PCdoB in the Chamber, Renildo Calheiros (PE).

To g1, after the meeting, Calheiros said that the meeting had a “more technical tone”, and that the points discussed between the acronyms will be taken for validation with the executives of each legend.

“We are at this stage of preparation. There is a willingness, a political will to build solutions. All these problems, we knew they were going to exist. We have already overcome many things,” she pointed out.

PT asks the STF to extend the deadline for the formation of federations

Program, statute and assembly

The elaboration of a “program” for the federation is one of the requirements established by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to formalize the registration application. The document must describe the ideological line and action objectives of the subtitles meeting.

In addition to the party program, the TSE also obliges the delivery of a new statute, with the internal rules regarding the functioning and administration of the group.

Last Wednesday (26), leaders of PT, PSB, PCdoB and PV announced their intention to create a “general assembly” to command the group. The idea is to divide this instance according to the current size of the benches of each party in the Chamber – of the 50 seats, 27 would go to the PT, 15 to the PSB, 4 to the PCdoB and 4 to the PV.

According to Renildo Calheiros, a new meeting next week should be called to continue the discussions. Until then, the parties work to overcome internal discussions about the federation’s statute and program.

The national character of the federation is still the biggest impasse to formalize the agreement. States, the parties will have to act together in regional campaigns.

With an eye on the 2024 municipal elections, the parties are still trying to discuss criteria for choosing candidates to be launched by the federation.

Regarding the divergences for the regional candidacies, Renildo Calheiros highlighted again that there is “will” and said he believes that the impasses will be overcome. “I have no doubt that the federation will leave. It’s a wish for all of us to make it work,” he explained.

Last week, after announcing the acronyms, the PT asked STF Minister Luís Roberto Barroso to extend the deadline for filing federation requests. The parties believe that the stipulated period prevents negotiations from being carried out with due care.

According to the regulations given by the TSE last December, requests must be made by March 1st.

“For the first opportunity to form federations, where all associations are still learning how to deal with the issue, it is understood that the stipulated deadlines can cause the loss of the objective of the norm, with the federations not materializing due to lack of sufficient time. to conclude the necessary negotiations”, argued the party.

The Supreme must judge the matter next Wednesday (2).