Leprosy diagnoses drop 62% in MS during the pandemic

Data from the Ministry of Health indicate a drop across the country and a campaign was launched to leverage diagnoses

Campaign was launched due to the exponential drop in diagnoses in Brazil. (Photo: Department of Health/RJ)

Sharp drop in leprosy diagnoses is a concern in Brazil, the country with the highest incidence of the disease in the world. In Mato Grosso do Sul, between 2010 and 2019, the average number of cases diagnosed each year was 643, but it dropped to 243 cases in the last two years, according to data from the epidemiological bulletin of the Health Surveillance Secretariat of the Ministry of Health.

“With the overload and weakening of health services in the pandemic, the diagnosis of new cases of leprosy plummeted in Brazil in 2020 and 2021”, warns the national health adviser, Artur Custódio.

In the face of alarming data, the WHO (World Health Organization) launched the global campaign “Don’t Forget Leprosy”, conceived by the WHO goodwill ambassador for the elimination of the disease in the world, Yohei Sasakawa.

Also according to the bulletin, in 2019, Brazil recorded 27,864 new cases of the disease, while in 2020, this number dropped to 17,979 and, in 2021, to 15,155.

“[Os dados] mean that, due to the suspension of public policies for the active search for cases and the difficulties in accessing health services imposed by the pandemic and the management of the pandemic in Brazil, new cases are no longer registered and, thus, people who should be in treatment have not even had a diagnosis”, explains Custódio, who is also the national coordinator of Morhan (Movement for the Reintegration of People Affected by Leprosy).

São Julião is the reference hospital in the treatment of the disease in Campo Grande. (Photo: Paul Francis)

The disease – According to the Ministry of Health, leprosy, also known as leprosy or Lazarus disease, is infectious and contagious, being transmitted through nasal secretions, speech droplets, coughing and sneezing. The incubation period of the disease is quite long, ranging from three to five years, and affects the patient’s skin and nerves. Without treatment, unidentified cases are at risk of developing irreversible and disabling physical sequelae.

Symptoms include a tingling sensation, tingling or numbness in the extremities, decreased muscle strength, difficulty holding objects, in addition to white or red spots, usually with loss of sensitivity to heat, cold, pain and touch.

Leprosy is curable. The treatment is oral, using two or three medications, and it is available free of charge in health units through the SUS. In Campo Grande, the hospital of reference for treating the disease is São Julião. The earlier the disease is diagnosed, the easier and faster the cure will be.