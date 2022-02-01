likely lineups, embezzlement and where to watch

THE palm trees returns to the field this Tuesday (1) to face Água Santa, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, in a match valid for the Paulista championship which marks the last official commitment of the club before the dispute of the Club World Cup.







Palmeiras players celebrate a goal in the last game, against São Bernardo (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras) Photo: Launch!

The team alviverde is the leader of Group C of the first phase of Paulista, with seven points, followed by Mirassol, Botafogo-SP and Ituano, all with four points each. The two best teams from each group qualify for the quarter-finals after matches in a single round against rivals from the other groups.

After drawing 1-1 with São Bernardo last Saturday (29), when he used a mixed team, coach Abel Ferreira must increase the maximum strength he has available for this Tuesday’s duel.

Goalkeeper Weverton and defender Kuscevic, respectively serving the Brazilian and Chilean teams in this year’s World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, remain out. Defender Gustavo Gómez, who returned to the club for serving a suspension in the Paraguayan team, should return to the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Água Santa still haven’t scored in the competition, having been defeated by São Bernardo and Ferroviária in the first two rounds.

See match info:

PALM TREES x AGUA SANTA

Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Date/Time: 2/1/2022 (Tuesday), at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Salim Fende Chavez (SP)

assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli and Neuza Inês Back (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo do Amaral (SP)

where to watch: Paulistão Play, Youtube, Premiere

PALM TREES

Marcelo Lomba; Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Marcos Rocha, Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.

Technician: Abel Ferreira

embezzlement: Weverton and Kuscevic (serving their selections)

HOLY WATER

Matheus Inácio; Leandro Silva, Helder Maciel, Marcondes and Rhuan; Rodrigo Sam, Cristiano and Matheus Oliveira; Lelê, Dadá Belmonte and Caio Dantas.

Technician: Sergio Guedes

