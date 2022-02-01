Lomba remains on the team and Palmeiras is scheduled to face Água Santa; Verdão will embark on Wednesday for Abu Dhabi

Current champion of the Copa Libertadores da América will once again represent the continent in the tournament organized by FIFA

With seven points won in three matches for the Paulista Championship, Palmeiras is preparing for the last commitment for the state before the trip to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, where they will compete in the 2021 Club World Cup. Verdão will receive the Água Santa at Allianz Parque in game valid for the fourth round of the state tournament this Tuesday (01).

“I really want the fans to attend, we are all one. We have to be together when we play against any team. All games are important to us. I challenge players to play to win, no matter who they are. To the fans, please come and help us, and that’s what I hope.” said coach Abel Ferreira, calling up the Palmeiras for the last game before boarding.

On the field, the fan should see a team with good pieces and close to what is considered ideal for Abel, except for the absences due to call-ups: goalkeeper Weverton and defender Kuscevic. Defender Gustavo Gómez is back after being suspended in Paraguay’s World Cup Qualifiers game.

In this way, according to information on the website Sport News Worldthe likely lineup of Palmeiras to receive Água Santa has the following formation: Marcelo Lomba; Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Marcos Rocha, Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Rony.